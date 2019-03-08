Our West Ham ratings against Brighton on Saturday
PUBLISHED: 12:30 19 August 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Who gets our nod as Hammers man of the match?
Lukasz Fabianski
Made two or three decent saves early on, but his kicking was not great. Had no chance with either goal. 7
Ryan Fredericks
Struggling to make a real impact on games. Tries to get forward but his crossing is well below par. 5
Arthur Masuaku
A couple of minor mistakes, but all in all this was a decent display as he managed to get forward. Better than Cresswell anyway. 6
Angelo Ogbonna
Given the nod to start and then made captain. He did a decent job but the defence still looked exposed too many times.. 6
Issa Diop
Outmuscled by Murray which led to their goal, but his pace gets the team out of trouble plenty of times. 7*
Declan Rice
Without Noble alongside him, it is a tougher assignment for him and he found it difficult as a defensive midfielder. 6
Jack Wilshere
Found himself under pressure a lot and lost the ball too often as the game was too fast for him.. 5
Pablo Fornals
Certainly got himself into the game with plenty of touches, but most of them came to nothing. Maybe playing out of position... 6
Manuel Lanzini
Is playing too deep which curns his effectiveness, but when he does get forward he is looking sharp. 7
Robert Snodgrass
Had a tough first half as the game passed him by, but improved and went close to scoring the winner.. 6
Javier Hernandez
Largely anonymous in his lone striker role, but as always he took his chance really well to get off the mark. 6
Substitutes
Michail Antonio (for Wilshere, h/t) 6
Andriy Yarmolenko (for Fornals, 77) 5