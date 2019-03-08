Search

Our West Ham ratings against Brighton on Saturday

PUBLISHED: 12:30 19 August 2019

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (left) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (left) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

PA Wire/PA Images

Who gets our nod as Hammers man of the match?

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, BrightonWest Ham United's Ryan Fredericks during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton

Lukasz Fabianski

Made two or three decent saves early on, but his kicking was not great. Had no chance with either goal. 7

Ryan Fredericks

Struggling to make a real impact on games. Tries to get forward but his crossing is well below par. 5

West Ham United's Javier Hernandez during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, BrightonWest Ham United's Javier Hernandez during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton

Arthur Masuaku

A couple of minor mistakes, but all in all this was a decent display as he managed to get forward. Better than Cresswell anyway. 6

Angelo Ogbonna

Given the nod to start and then made captain. He did a decent job but the defence still looked exposed too many times.. 6

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski after the final whistleWest Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski after the final whistle

Issa Diop

Outmuscled by Murray which led to their goal, but his pace gets the team out of trouble plenty of times. 7*

Declan Rice

Without Noble alongside him, it is a tougher assignment for him and he found it difficult as a defensive midfielder. 6

Jack Wilshere

Found himself under pressure a lot and lost the ball too often as the game was too fast for him.. 5

Pablo Fornals

Certainly got himself into the game with plenty of touches, but most of them came to nothing. Maybe playing out of position... 6

Manuel Lanzini

Is playing too deep which curns his effectiveness, but when he does get forward he is looking sharp. 7

Robert Snodgrass

Had a tough first half as the game passed him by, but improved and went close to scoring the winner.. 6

Javier Hernandez

Largely anonymous in his lone striker role, but as always he took his chance really well to get off the mark. 6

Substitutes

Michail Antonio (for Wilshere, h/t) 6

Andriy Yarmolenko (for Fornals, 77) 5

