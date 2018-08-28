Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Write off West Ham skipper at your peril after another superb cameo performance

PUBLISHED: 13:40 03 January 2019

West Ham United's Mark Noble during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

West Ham United's Mark Noble during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

PA Wire/PA Images

Super sub Noble shows how it is done as he inspires comeback

West Ham United's Mark Noble (left) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Florin Andone battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.West Ham United's Mark Noble (left) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Florin Andone battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Every time that West Ham fans attempt to write off the career of skipper Mark Noble, he comes back and shows that he is still a force to be reckoned with.

A dismal display at Burnley on Sunday saw him relegated to the bench for this clash, but after coming on after an hour, he made an almost instant impression on the game.

First, the Hammers captain, making his 451st appearance in claret and blue, put a ball over the top to the sprinting Marko Arnautovic and the Austrian showed his strength to pull a goal back.

Then just three minutes later, he passed out to the right wing for Michail Antonio who used his speed and trickery to get into the box and pull it back for Arnautovic to poke home the equaliser.

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Noble can certainly read the game as he showed in this display. When his playing days are finally over, you can see him having an important role at the club as a coach and possibly future manager.

“It’s a different game from the side,” said the super sub. “You sit and watch and I looked on and thought we just weren’t playing to his strengths, like playing balls over the top.

“The way to hurt Brighton was over the top with Marko’s pace and strength and as soon as I came on I thought that as soon as I got the chance, I was going to do that.

“Luckily enough he got his goal and then the same with Michail. I played the ball to him out wide, he got to the by-line and cut one back.”

Noble may have some indifferent games, but it is clear that he can still do the business and his leadership skills are second to none as manager Manuel Pellegrini pointed out.

“I don’t think 31 is old,” insisted the boss. “He has a couple of years more. He renewed his contract and was one of the players I wanted to rest.

“He continues to be captain and his personality is important for this club on the pitch and off it because Mark is always giving the best of himself.”

It has been a long and arduous festive period for the Hammers, so to end it with a point against something of a bogey side in Brighton was a decent result.

“Over Christmas we’ve had two away games, been in hotels a lot and been at Burnley and Southampton,” said Noble. “I don’t know if that plays a part, but we’ve changed the team with three or four players.

“From where we was, 2-0 down, to get two goals and a point is a positive.”

It certainly is and once again Noble played a vital role.

December has been a tough month for all the players and it has shown in the up and down displays. Now for January!

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Revellers lose 551 items on tube on New Year’s Eve, with Stratford station third worst culprit

New Year's Eve is one of the worst nights for leaving possessions behind on the tube. Picture: Bikeworldtravel

Renewed appeals to find missing mum who disappeared with just her phone and £3 eight months ago

Mary Jane Mustafa went missing in Custom House in May. Picture: Family handout

Appeal to find women wanted in connection with theft of £2,000 of accessories from Westfield

Suspect three. Picture: Met Police

CCTV footage of missing West Ham fan released as police plan to drain lake

West Ham fan Jack Morrad, who went missing in Basildon on December 23. Picture: Essex Police

Man violently robbed in East Ham by two thugs who had a child with them

Police would like to speak to these two suspects in connection with the robbery. Pic: Met Police.

Most Read

Popular local man “Speedy” takes slow steps in his recovery after being left for dead in an attack in Chatteris

Almost £1,900 has been raised for Robert Lea, known as Speedy, after he was attacked in Chatteris and left hospitalised requiring life support on Christmas Eve. Picture: FAMILY/GOFUNDME.

Thieves use ‘keyless entry’ technology to break into March family’s car – stealing cash, cards and child’s in-car television

A March familys car was broken into during the early hours of Sunday, December 30. Picture: FACEBOOK

Commuter chaos as lorry forces car off the road after it jack-knifed on the A47 at Guyhirn during rush hour

A lorry caused traffic chaos on the A47 after it jack-knifed near Guyhirn. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Chatteris man charged with robbery

Chatteris man charged with robbery. Picture: NINA MORGAN

Firefighters tackle ‘deliberate’ blaze involving three vehicles for nearly two hours on Creek Road in March

Two vans and a 4x4 car were set alight in a deliberate attack in March on Friday, December 28. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Write off West Ham skipper at your peril after another superb cameo performance

West Ham United's Mark Noble during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

West Ham super subs make the difference as magical Marko is bang on target

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

New Years lunch for homeless guests as Orient see off Daggers

Anwar Uddin (left), Emdad Rahman (middle) and Howard Gould (right) with homeless guests at Brisbane Road (Pic: Emdad Rahman)

Edinburgh happy for ex-Orient full-back Caprice, but hoping for Spurs win

Jake Caprice (far, right) celebrates with his Tranmere Rovers team-mates (pic: Martin Rickett/PA Images).

Body found in search for missing West Ham fan Jack Morrad

Police have found a body in the search for Jack Morrad. Picture: Essex Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists