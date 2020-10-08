West Ham seal penalty shoot-out victory over Brighton & Hove Albion

Continental Cup: Brighton 2-2 West Ham (West Ham win 4-2 on penalties)

West Ham held their nerve from the penalty spot to win a shootout against Brighton and claim the extra point in their FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup Group D opener.

An entertaining match finished 2-2 after 90 minutes and the Hammers triumphed 4-2 on spot kicks, Alisha Lehmann slotting the winning penalty after two Albion misses.

Fliss Gibbons nearly opened the scoring after nine minutes but her flick from Maya Le Tissier’s cross flew just over the bar.

At the other end, Rachel Daly forced a good save from Fiskerstrand on the half-hour mark, racing past Danique Kerkdjik and firing a low shot which the goalkeeper was equal to.

Adriana Leon then created the opening goal for West Ham after 31 minutes, racing down the right wing before cutting inside and sliding a pass across goal which Daly tapped in at the far post.

Lee Geum-min rattled the crossbar for Brighton as they sought an instant response, firing a dipping shot from 25 yards that had Courtney Brosnan beaten.

The hosts found their equaliser on 42 minutes as Nora Heroum’s free-kick was met by Megan Connolly, who rose highest and flicked the ball into the bottom corner from eight yards out.

Another corner saw Brighton take the lead just after the hour as Rianna Jarrett poked home following a goalmouth scramble.

Denise O’Sullivan nearly added another for Brighton minutes later, clipping the crossbar with a first time shot after beating the offside trap.

With just 10 minutes remaining, Gilly Flaherty equalized for West Ham with a fierce header back across goal that found the top corner of the net via a deflection.

Despite both teams pushing forward in the final stages, neither could find the winning goal and the game went to penalties.

Danielle Bowman and Jarrett missed for Albion and, though Daly’s effort hit the bar for the Hammers, Lehmann converted the winning penalty to seal success for the visitors.

Brighton manager Hope Powell said: “I’m really pleased. We had really good possession, I think we were more controlled in our play and that’s really what I asked for before the game started.

“I was pleased we came from behind to go in front but a bit disappointed we lost concentration from a set piece.

“We didn’t lose the game and I thought we were the better team tonight, I’m just disappointed we didn’t finish the game. We hit the crossbar twice when perhaps we should have scored and could have been a bit more clinical in front of goal. In terms of ball possession, I think we were very good.

“If we can possess the ball against the better teams, it gives us a chance to stay in it and that’s what tonight was about really, getting used to keeping possession of the ball for long periods and that will hopefully help us.”

Brighton (4-5-1): Cecile Fiskerstrand, Fliss Gibbons, Danielle Bowman, Danique Kerkdjik, Maya Le Tissier, Megan Connoly, Lee Geum-min, Nora Heroum, Denise O’Sullivan, Kirsty Barton, Victoria Williams

Substitutes: Kayleigh Green for Le Tissier 45, Aileen Whelan for Gibbons 45, Rianna Jarrett for Lee 55, Inessa Kaagman for O’Sullivan 81

Substitutes not used: Megan Walsh, Rebekah Stott, Emily Simpkins

Goals: Connolly 42, Jarrett 61

Bookings: Le Tissier 12, Kerdjik 48

West Ham (4-3-3): Courtney Brosnan, Cecile Kvamme, Gilly Flaherty, Grace Fisk, Maz Pacheco, Kate Longhurst, Emily Van Egmond, Kenza Dali, Leanne Kiernan, Rachel Daly, Adriana Leon

Substitutes: Alisha Lehmann for Kiernan 69, Ruby Grant for Longhurst 69, Nor Mustafa for Leon 77

Substitutes not used: Mackenzie Arnold, Angela Dunbar, Mia Cruickshank, Lois Joel

Goals: Daly 31, Flaherty 82

Referee: Steven Hughes