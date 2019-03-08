Search

Advanced search

West Ham defender continues his improvement as team grabs a point at Bournemouth

PUBLISHED: 13:30 01 October 2019

Ryan Fredericks applauds the West Ham fans at Bournemouth

Ryan Fredericks applauds the West Ham fans at Bournemouth

Archant

Hammers full-back Ryan Fredericks is full of praise for goalscorers Cresswell and Yarmolenko

West Ham United's Mark Noble greets team-mate Aaron Cresswell after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.West Ham United's Mark Noble greets team-mate Aaron Cresswell after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

West Ham full-back Ryan Fredericks may well have been overshadowed by opposite number Aaron Cresswell in the last couple of games, but he has established his place in the starting line-up.

In his first season at the club it proved a mixed experience as indifferent form and then injury meant that it was Pablo Zabaleta who played most of the games at right-back.

But this time round he has looked far more capable and has played in all seven of the Premier League matches so far.

The 26-year-old played his part as West Ham came from 2-1 down at Bournemouth to earn a valuable point.

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks (right) in action during the Premier League match at London Stadium.West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks (right) in action during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

"We are a confident bunch and we think we can go and get a result anywhere," he said after the 2-2 draw.

"We went 2-1 down, but we didn't panic. It was frustrating to concede so early in the second half, but we knew we would get chances with all our forward players as long as we didn't concede again."

That proved to be the case at the Vitality Stadium. West Ham have a huge wealth of attacking players, but Fredericks managed to get forward too.

"We have got a lot of attacking players and it gets a bit crowded up there," he smiled.

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, BrightonWest Ham United's Ryan Fredericks during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton

"You know when you make the runs that you have good, unselfish players that will roll you in and give you a good chance to cross or shoot. I could have had a couple of assists on another day."

That is certainly something that he still needs to work on, while on the other side of the pitch, Cresswell was on target for the second week running.

"It is frustrating for me at times!" he laughed.

"No, 'Cress' is a great lad and a good player and I am buzzing for him.

"It was very harsh him losing his place after Man City, anyone could have been dropped after that game.

"But he trained hard every day and he has come back into the team and you can see how fit and confident he is.

"I am buzzing for him even though we gave him a bit of stick that it was an own goal and it wasn't going in!"

That is all part of the excellent team-spirit in the squad at the moment and another player Fredericks had special words for is Andriy Yarmoloenko.

"He is tough to stop even in training!" said the former Fulham man.

"He plays on the other side to me so I don't have to mark him which is nice!

"He has got a trick in him where he sneaks half a yard and he can whip in crosses or shots like he did here.

"I don't really have the answer about how to deal with him and even if I did I wouldn't want to give it to another defender.

"He was out for eight months so it is hard to get back into it, you are not going to come back straight away and it took him a couple of games, but he is now pretty much up to tempo."

Fredericks is getting there too and though he didn't play in that disaster at Oxford in the League Cup, he knew the team needed to bounce back.

"The day after that game we had moved on already," he insisted.

"We should be more than capable of winning at Oxford. Some teams play a second string team, but we haven't really got a second string team.

"All our players are capable of playing in the Premier League.

"That is over now and we are back in the Premier League and I guess that is the most important thing for us."

It is and as long as Fredericks is in the team, he has certain to keep improving.

Most Read

Number of West Ham supporters arrested revealed by Home Office

Before a West Ham Premier League match at London Stadium. Picture: Paul Harding/PA.

New Forest Gate headteacher, 31, aims to inspire young women to aim for top jobs

Forest Gate Community School headteacher Thahmina Begum with pupils. Picture: Tom Barnes

Images released following fatal shooting of Stratford man

The police have released images of four people detectives want to speak to in connection with the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka from Stratford. Picture: MPS

Month of free Overground travel coming to an end

One of the new Overground trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak route. Picture: TfL

Five men jailed for more than 13 years after attempted robberies in East Ham and Croydon

The gang of five have been arrested to 13 years in jail between them

Most Read

Number of West Ham supporters arrested revealed by Home Office

Before a West Ham Premier League match at London Stadium. Picture: Paul Harding/PA.

New Forest Gate headteacher, 31, aims to inspire young women to aim for top jobs

Forest Gate Community School headteacher Thahmina Begum with pupils. Picture: Tom Barnes

Images released following fatal shooting of Stratford man

The police have released images of four people detectives want to speak to in connection with the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka from Stratford. Picture: MPS

Month of free Overground travel coming to an end

One of the new Overground trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak route. Picture: TfL

Five men jailed for more than 13 years after attempted robberies in East Ham and Croydon

The gang of five have been arrested to 13 years in jail between them

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham defender continues his improvement as team grabs a point at Bournemouth

Ryan Fredericks applauds the West Ham fans at Bournemouth

O’s winger Dayton edging close to a return says Embleton

James Dayton celebrates - after scoring for Leyton Orient at Chesterfield - with Jobi McAnuff and Joe Widdowson (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hundreds of new homes to be built on Whipps Cross Hospital site

What Whipps Cross Hospital could look like. Picture: Barts Health NHS Trust

Black History Month: What to see and do in Newham

A film screening about Trojan Records is one of the events taking place in Newham for Black History Month. Picture: Ian West/PA

Adoption agency for vulnerable children across east London launches in Havering

Adopt London East which will be led by Havering Council. Picture: Havering Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists