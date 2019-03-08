West Ham defender continues his improvement as team grabs a point at Bournemouth

West Ham full-back Ryan Fredericks may well have been overshadowed by opposite number Aaron Cresswell in the last couple of games, but he has established his place in the starting line-up.

In his first season at the club it proved a mixed experience as indifferent form and then injury meant that it was Pablo Zabaleta who played most of the games at right-back.

But this time round he has looked far more capable and has played in all seven of the Premier League matches so far.

The 26-year-old played his part as West Ham came from 2-1 down at Bournemouth to earn a valuable point.

"We are a confident bunch and we think we can go and get a result anywhere," he said after the 2-2 draw.

"We went 2-1 down, but we didn't panic. It was frustrating to concede so early in the second half, but we knew we would get chances with all our forward players as long as we didn't concede again."

That proved to be the case at the Vitality Stadium. West Ham have a huge wealth of attacking players, but Fredericks managed to get forward too.

"We have got a lot of attacking players and it gets a bit crowded up there," he smiled.

"You know when you make the runs that you have good, unselfish players that will roll you in and give you a good chance to cross or shoot. I could have had a couple of assists on another day."

That is certainly something that he still needs to work on, while on the other side of the pitch, Cresswell was on target for the second week running.

"It is frustrating for me at times!" he laughed.

"No, 'Cress' is a great lad and a good player and I am buzzing for him.

"It was very harsh him losing his place after Man City, anyone could have been dropped after that game.

"But he trained hard every day and he has come back into the team and you can see how fit and confident he is.

"I am buzzing for him even though we gave him a bit of stick that it was an own goal and it wasn't going in!"

That is all part of the excellent team-spirit in the squad at the moment and another player Fredericks had special words for is Andriy Yarmoloenko.

"He is tough to stop even in training!" said the former Fulham man.

"He plays on the other side to me so I don't have to mark him which is nice!

"He has got a trick in him where he sneaks half a yard and he can whip in crosses or shots like he did here.

"I don't really have the answer about how to deal with him and even if I did I wouldn't want to give it to another defender.

"He was out for eight months so it is hard to get back into it, you are not going to come back straight away and it took him a couple of games, but he is now pretty much up to tempo."

Fredericks is getting there too and though he didn't play in that disaster at Oxford in the League Cup, he knew the team needed to bounce back.

"The day after that game we had moved on already," he insisted.

"We should be more than capable of winning at Oxford. Some teams play a second string team, but we haven't really got a second string team.

"All our players are capable of playing in the Premier League.

"That is over now and we are back in the Premier League and I guess that is the most important thing for us."

It is and as long as Fredericks is in the team, he has certain to keep improving.