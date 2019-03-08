Search

Who was our West Ham man of the match against Bournemouth?

PUBLISHED: 10:43 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 30 September 2019

West Ham United's Mark Noble greets team-mate Aaron Cresswell after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

West Ham United's Mark Noble greets team-mate Aaron Cresswell after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

PA Wire/PA Images

The Hammers put in some excellent performances at The Vitality. Who was the best?

West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mate Issa Diop during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mate Issa Diop during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

WEST HAM RATINGS

LUKASZ FABIANSKI

Bournemouth's Arnaut Danjuma and West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna shake hands after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.Bournemouth's Arnaut Danjuma and West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna shake hands after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Huge blow for the Hammers that he was forced off with injury in the first half. Hopefully he won't be out for long. 6

RYAN FREDERICKS

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Makes mistakes, but uses his pace well to get out of it. Gets forward, but sometimes makes the wrong decisions. 7

AARON CRESSWELL

West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko falls outside the area during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko falls outside the area during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Another excellent performance by the revitalised full-back. Went close with a free kick and then struck the late leveller. 8

ISSA DIOP

West Ham United's Declan Rice applauds the fans after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.West Ham United's Declan Rice applauds the fans after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Had a tough time against Callum Wilson and didn't always come out on top. Never gave up though against a good attack. 7

ANGELO OGBONNA

Not his best game as he made a few mistakes in defence. Should have done better with a chance in the other box. 6

MARK NOBLE

Lost the ball on occasion and went in a little recklessly, but once again he got West Ham playing with an inspirational display. 7

DECLAN RICE

Fantastic performance from the England man. Tackling, interceptions, passing and swashbuckling runs forward. 9*

FELIPE ANDERSON

Had a hand in both goals and came close a couple of times himself. Playing at the top of his game at the moment and deserves a goal. 8

PABLO FORNALS

Certainly got into the game with plenty of possession although not everything comes off for the youngster. Still learning. 7

ANDRIY YARMOLENKO

Ran himself into the ground and was out on his feet by the end, but before that, he scored a superb goal and went close with another effort.

SEBASTIEN HALLER

Isolated at times, but it didn't matter as he put in a superb display. Won headers and brought others into the game. Made the first goal. 8

Substitutes

ROBERTO

Tough start with some poor kicking, but held his nerve and made a couple of excellent saves in the second half. 6

MANUEL LANZINI

Made a real difference when he came on with his attacking intent. 7

JACK WILSHERE

Did not look sharp when he came on and gave the ball away with sloppy passes. 5

