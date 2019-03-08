Who was our West Ham man of the match against Bournemouth?
PUBLISHED: 10:43 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 30 September 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
The Hammers put in some excellent performances at The Vitality. Who was the best?
WEST HAM RATINGS
LUKASZ FABIANSKI
Huge blow for the Hammers that he was forced off with injury in the first half. Hopefully he won't be out for long. 6
RYAN FREDERICKS
Makes mistakes, but uses his pace well to get out of it. Gets forward, but sometimes makes the wrong decisions. 7
AARON CRESSWELL
Another excellent performance by the revitalised full-back. Went close with a free kick and then struck the late leveller. 8
ISSA DIOP
Had a tough time against Callum Wilson and didn't always come out on top. Never gave up though against a good attack. 7
ANGELO OGBONNA
Not his best game as he made a few mistakes in defence. Should have done better with a chance in the other box. 6
MARK NOBLE
Lost the ball on occasion and went in a little recklessly, but once again he got West Ham playing with an inspirational display. 7
DECLAN RICE
Fantastic performance from the England man. Tackling, interceptions, passing and swashbuckling runs forward. 9*
FELIPE ANDERSON
Had a hand in both goals and came close a couple of times himself. Playing at the top of his game at the moment and deserves a goal. 8
PABLO FORNALS
Certainly got into the game with plenty of possession although not everything comes off for the youngster. Still learning. 7
ANDRIY YARMOLENKO
Ran himself into the ground and was out on his feet by the end, but before that, he scored a superb goal and went close with another effort.
SEBASTIEN HALLER
Isolated at times, but it didn't matter as he put in a superb display. Won headers and brought others into the game. Made the first goal. 8
Substitutes
ROBERTO
Tough start with some poor kicking, but held his nerve and made a couple of excellent saves in the second half. 6
MANUEL LANZINI
Made a real difference when he came on with his attacking intent. 7
JACK WILSHERE
Did not look sharp when he came on and gave the ball away with sloppy passes. 5