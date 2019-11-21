West Ham United boss Pellegrini is backing goalkeeper Roberto

West Ham United goalkeeper Roberto (centre) scores an own goal during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini has backed goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez with his trust despite failing to win a Premier League fixture with Spaniard in-between the sticks.

The Hammers were forced to bring in the 33-year-old shot stopper to the starting line-up after Polish International Lukasz Fabianski picked up a long-term injury.

They are now winless in six league matches and are desperate to get their season back on track after a positive start.

"Every player when they are in a bad moments need the support of the fans behind them, especially in a special position like goalkeeper," Pellegrini said.

"Roberto has a lot of experience, in different countries. He knows maybe he is not playing his best performance but all of us, the fans, the staff and players, must trust in him."

When asked about possibly handing David Martin a chance or making a change in that position he brushed it aside by saying there is always plenty of options.

"You always have different options in your squad. Finally, after a lot of thinking about different options, we will decide what will be the starting eleven."

The former Malaga manager insists he is not worried about their bad run of form and instead must focus on re-kindling the way they played earlier in the campaign.

"We started the season very good, playing good and for different reasons, we must find out why we didn't continue playing the same way and to winning games.

"Especially against Palace and Sheffield at home are games we deserved better results but for different reasons we didn't win and those points we are now missing. Five points more and we'd be sixth position.

"The table is very tight, we must try to recover our performance as individuals and as a team and I hope this will be a good game to return to winning ways.

"Maybe we have a bit of confidence when the things were going right, now that that we don't have the results of course there is another positive energy to try to return to those good results."