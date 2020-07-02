Search

West Ham boss Moyes praises Antonio and the impact of substitute Yarmolenko

PUBLISHED: 08:40 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:40 02 July 2020

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal

PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United manager David Moyes has heaped praised on the performances of Michail Antonio and was pleased to see the attacker finally get his reward as he netted in their 3-2 victory over Chelsea.

West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko (centre left) celebrates scoring his side's third goalWest Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko (centre left) celebrates scoring his side's third goal

The 30-year-old gave the Hammers a 2-1 lead when he latched onto a Jarrod Bowen cross before then setting Andriy Yarmolenko free down the right flank for the game winning goal after Willian levelled the score briefly at the London Stadium.

And Moyes Is pleased with how the former Nottingham Forest man has stuck to game plan since his arrival at the club.

“He has been great for us at the moment but being without Seb (Haller) at the moment we are short of options and alternatives to Mick. I have to say, Mick stuck to the task.

“When I came in he was still recovering from hamstring injuries and we were worried if we could get 90 minutes out of him but he’s doing a great job for the team.

“Against the better teams it’s hard to have two forwards as they can play through you, he is doing a great job for us and gets his reward with a goal tonight and he had a great chance in the first half when I thought ‘here we go.’”

The former Everton boss was pleased to finally get to see what Ukrainian international Yarmolenko can provide to the team while also being delighted with the way youngster Jarrod Bowen has slotted into the team.

“When I arrived he wasn’t fit and didn’t train so I have only seen him in training after lockdown, he trained every day and did a lot of good things.

“Meanwhile, we signed Jrrod Bowen who plays in his position and has had a very good start to his time here. I’ve had a chance to see Yarma tonight, he gives me good competition. “Tonight, Jarrod made one and Yarma scored one so I am pleased for both of them tonight.”

