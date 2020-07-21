West Ham boss Moyes ‘amazed’ Watford have sacked Nigel Pearson
West Ham United manager David Moyes is ‘amazed’ at Watford for sacking Nigel Pearson following his side’s 3-1 victory over them on Friday evening.
Pearson was appointed in December but dismissed on Sunday with Watford in 17th position in the Premier League, three points above the relegation zone.
The 56-year-old picked up a total of 26 points from 22 games despite the Hornets looking doomed upon his arrival.
“I was amazed that Watford have done what they have done,” Moyes told the press.
“I’m obviously not there so I can’t tell you what’s gone on but Watford still have a great chance of staying up, I think he could have easily been manager of the year for the position he took over them in.
“I don’t know what was expected of him to do, he took over in a really tough position, six points adrift? To get them within a chance of safety? I find that really tough on him.”
