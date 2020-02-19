West Ham boss Moyes wants to bide his time with young striker Bowen

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen holds up his kit prior to the beginning of the match the Premier League match at London Stadium. PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham boss David Moyes has said that he is resisting the temptation of handing January signing Jarrod Bowen his Hammers debut as he believes it's not the right time as they face Manchester City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bowen joined the Hammers from Hull City on transfer deadline day following his impressive goal-scoring tally for the Tigers in the Championship.

The 23-year-old notched 16 goals in 29 appearances for the Championship outfit before departing for east London.

"I have been pleased with what I have seen from Jarrod at the moment. He's come in and settled in very quickly, he's looked very sharp in training.

"He's obviously had loads of games, it's not as if he's short of match practice or match fitness in any way so I have been pleased. But I am also wary of putting the boys in too quickly.

"I have had lots of boys from the Championship in the past and I think it's important that you put them in at the right time, the right moments, at the right time and we will just take our time and see when it's right for Jarrod."

The Scotsman did admit he could prove to be crucial as they are currently lacking goals and the youngster could provide them with exactly that if he lives up to his track record.

You may also want to watch:

"I wouldn't say that and I wouldn't be direct as that and give you the answer even if I was. But obviously he is a talent. We need goals, he can do that.

"I am also very aware that we don't need to put pressure on him too quickly.''

The experienced manager also insisted the signing Bowen hasn't changed his ideas of what formation to use and believes they must adapt to different games.

"No, I think the important thing at the moment is that I need to find the flexibility which we can alter and which we can play.

"I think probably flexibility in football has become one of the biggest things. I see teams one week turn top with a back four, they can turn up with a back three the next week.

"You can turn up with two forwards, you can turn up with one forward so I think there is a situation here where we are looking to get the right blend and the right balance.

"We have had injuries that have caused us - with Felipe Anderson for example - that have caused us to have to change.

"We have had injuries to our goalkeeper, Lukas Fabianski, so it's meant that in different ways we have had to look for different things at certain times.

"Hopefully we will start to get settled down a little bit now the transfer window is over and we have this squad of players between now and the end of the season.''