Declan Rice will cost ‘steel van of cash’ says boss Moyes

PUBLISHED: 08:30 27 July 2020

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) battle for the ball

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) battle for the ball

PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United manager David Moyes has warned clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea that it will cost them a ‘steel van of cash’ to capture his young starlet.

The Hammer of the Year for the 2019/20 will have attracted plenty of interest for his performances this campaign but the boss Moyes expected him to remain in east London.

Although the West Ham owners will have to play hardball to retain the 21-year-old England International with big clubs looking to swoop in.

“Declan is under contract,” Moyes said. “He goes on holidays now as far as I know. Hopefully he is selected for England.

“He will be back in pre-season with us in three weeks. That’s as much as I can tell you.

“Rightly so Declan should have attention because he’s such a good player.

You may also want to watch:

“But he’s not going anywhere unless you get one of those steel vans that have the cash in it. You better bring one of them.”

West Ham finished 16th in the Premier League with just 39 points but Moyes isn’t expecting a huge amount of cash to improve the squad after spending big in the last two summers.

The former Everton boss is hoping he can make some tweaks to the team to help them push on as he has already openly admitted he wants to make the team younger and hungrier moving forward.

“I think you have got to remember that the club spent £200million (recently). We’ll try and add to it if we can, if we can’t we’ll go with what we’ve got and there are a lot who can improve and a lot who have since lockdown, Micky Antonio is an example of that. “We’ll try and get the best out of the players and if we can add to it we will do.”

West Ham did bring in Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek in January with the latter being made permanent in the last week and he is please with the steps already taken since taking over.

“What we have seen has given us real encouragement. I think the players need a break. Then they’ll come back and we will take it up a notch. They need time to reflect, then come back.

“I want high standards in all the games, I want a group of players that will give me a level of consistency. I can’t put it down to practice on the training ground but I need to drive that home with the younger players improving, I am hoping we can get more towards that as we go on.”

