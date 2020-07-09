West Ham boss Moyes ‘frustrated’ with wasted chances in Burnley defeat

West Ham United's Michail Antonio in action against the Burnley defence PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United boss David Moyes ‘frustrated’ with the amount of chances that were missed by his side in their 1-0 defeat to Burnley.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek shoots during the Premier League match at London Stadium West Ham United's Tomas Soucek shoots during the Premier League match at London Stadium

The Hammers had a total of 21 shots in the match with only five going on target, 10 corners, and the dominant possession but they failed to earn anything from the match at the London Stadium.

That result keeps West Ham in the thick of a relegation battle but Moyes was keen to praise the way their opponents defended.

“Frustration is probably the word I would use more than anything, the missed opportunities,” Moyes said.

“I am disappointed that we didn’t take something from the game because I feel we warranted something, you have to give Sean Dyche’s defenders a lot of credit, the amount of shots - they took them in the face and threw themselves in front of it and you could say they don’t have a lot to play for.

Burnley's Charlie Taylor (left) and West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko battle for the ball Burnley's Charlie Taylor (left) and West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko battle for the ball

You may also want to watch:

“But we missed two, maybe three, outstanding chances. Tomas Soucek, Michail Antonio through on the keeper and Haller as well.

“You don’t get many opportunities to win games in the Premier League and we have had a lot of them today (Wednesday).”

The former Everton manager was disappointed with the goal his side conceded as Charlie Taylor whipped in a cross where attacker Jay Rodriguez got on the inside of Aaron Creswell to head the ball home.

“I am disappointed that we conceded the goal. I wasn’t happy with the way it materialised in the middle of the pitch.

“They got it wide, delivered a really good ball and we didn’t defend the back post as well as we should of, the way I know we can do.

“We put in a lot of good crosses but they defended it, we didn’t. Small things, concentration levels, we have got to finish that so we make sure we don’t concede any goals.

“The best chance of us staying up is if we don’t concede any goals.”