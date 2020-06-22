West Ham manager Moyes is hoping Ngakia chooses to stay amid Liverpool interest

West Ham United's Jeremy Ngakia during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United manager David Moyes is still hopeful they can tie down young right-back Jeremy Ngakia to a new contract.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Diogo Jota (right) and West Ham United's Jeremy Ngakia battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. Wolverhampton Wanderers' Diogo Jota (right) and West Ham United's Jeremy Ngakia battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

The 19-year-old, who has broke his way into the first-team this campaign, is out of contract on June, 30 and has yet to sign a new deal.

The Hammers only have until tomorrow to agree at least an extension until the end of the season but even that looks unlikely with soon to be Premier League champions Liverpool targeting the youngster.

“We are continually in dialogue, nudging along every hour on different bits and pieces but I can’t give you anything definitive at the moment.

“Just to say we want him to stay, we like him and hope he chooses to stay.”

Another young full-back who seems to have been leapfrogged in the pecking order by Ngakia while recovering from injury is Ben Johnson that returned to the substitutes bench for the 2-0 defeat to Wolves on Saturday.

And the boss believes he can get back to level he started to perform at when he originally broke his way into the team.

“Ben’s thing is he was out injured for six months. We have got to a situation where a couple of players who have been out for a while and we have not had enough warm up games for them to see where they are, not just fitness but the level they are at.

“The more he trains, working with the first team, we are hoping to get him back to a level I knew he was at a year ago.”