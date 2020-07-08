West Ham United boss Moyes ‘disappointed’ with no VAR check on Tarkowski tackle

West Ham United manager David Moyes (left) looks dejected as he goes to shake the hand of Burnley manager Sean Dyche after the Premier League match at London Stadium PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United manager David Moyes is ‘disappointed’ with yet another VAR decision going against his side as they lost 1-0 to Burnley.

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen goes to ground in the penalty area during the Premier League match at London Stadium West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen goes to ground in the penalty area during the Premier League match at London Stadium

The Clarets goal came in the 38th minute as striker Jay Rodriguez got across left-back Aaron Cresswell to latch onto a cross from Charlie Taylor at the London Stadium.

But early in the second-half Burnley captain James Tarkowski escaped with just a yellow card for dangerous challenge on the Hammers Jarred Bowen with it not even being taken to VAR.

“It was drawn to my attention after someone mentioned it. Look, it is a red card. It’s a red card. It’s not going to change the result (now), not going to change anything - it might have done during the game,” Moyes said.

“It is really disappointing that the referee didn’t see it as a red, the linesman is very close to it and we have the chance to go to VAR to make a decision on it. Dear knows what answer I am going to get this time if we ask for clarity on it.”

The boss dismissed talking to the Premier League about it and feel the decision is gone now, but did admit they don’t seem to be having any luck.

“No. For me it is gone. I think it is right that it is brought up and asked why it was not given, we’ve questioned a few deicisons recently whether it be the handball against Tottenham or the [disallowed] goal against Chelsea, and we’ve had responses back which we don’t agree with.

“I am guessing I wouldn’t agree with the response I would get back when they tell me why he didn’t get a red card.”

He added: “It is an example where we feel, we got a decision that went our way on the offside, I don’t know if that was a VAR decision. I am still hoping that in the three or four games to go something will go our way.”