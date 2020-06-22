Moyes praises West Ham youngster Rice for his display in defence

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United manager David Moyes has lauded Declan Rice as both his best centre-back and midfielder after his first appearance in defence for over two years.

The England International dropped into backline for their 2-0 defeat to Wolves with injury to Italian defender Angelo Ogbonna.

And the former Manchester United boss was very pleased with his individual performance and knows they can now use him in either position which bolsters their options around the team.

“Declan could arguably be my best centre half and best midfielder so we have to try and see what we have got, what is fit and available and use him the best we can,” Moyes said.

“We know he can give us something else in midfield but he showed he is also defensively sound when he goes into the backline.

“He has improved so much, going forward for himself and for us it is a great thing to have.”

The boss was quick to shut down talk of a potential move away from the club for Declan Rice and says regardless of relegation they know that he will attract big interest from some of the countries biggest clubs.

“He would be anyway. He is a West Ham player, I want him to stay a West Ham player for a long time and our intention is to stay in the Premier League so nothing is crossing my mind about being in another league.”