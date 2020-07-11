West Ham captain Noble remains vital despite good form of Rice and Soucek

West Ham United's Mark Noble and Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United manager David Moyes insists midfielder Mark Noble will be always play a vital part despite losing his place after picking up a hamstring injury.

West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) and Burnley's Erik Pieters battle for the ball West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) and Burnley's Erik Pieters battle for the ball

The 33-year-old is now back from a hamstring injury, but finds himself on the bench due to the good form of both Declan Rice and Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek.

The captain could start on the bench once again when travel to Carrow Road today (Saturday, 12.30pm) in a must-win clash.

“Mark Noble has done a brilliant job for me, his leadership, the way he takes responsibility on and off the pitch as we have seen through lockdown.

“Mark Noble would always be in and around all my teams. He did have a little bit of a tight hamstring, and it was never going to be the case that we were going to play Mark in all of the games.

“We’ve had to pick and choose what we thought was right, but I wouldn’t be without him that is for sure.

“Since I’ve come back I can’t think of a bad game Mark Noble has played, there may be ones where he could have done better but overall he’s done very well.”

The boss knows they may have to make a few changes to the starting line-up for the game as it will be the Hammers third game in six days.

“I wouldn’t say we’ve got loads of changes we can make, we’ve got one or two and we’ll use them - the players who can come in, one or two off the bench.

“We’ve roughly god a group we know we can use, actually they are all in good fettle and all doing well, I couldn’t really fault any of them for how they’re playing.

“We’ve made one or two changes along the way here or there to try and freshen it up and give us something else but I think the base of the team will still be there, I don’t see many changes.”