West Ham's damage limitation tactic is a disgrace

West Ham United manager David Moyes ahead of the Premier League match at London Stadium. PA Wire/PA Images

We have seen it all before with David Moyes

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass rues a missed chance during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass rues a missed chance during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

West Ham traditionally have been a side capable of pulling off a victory when you least expect it.

In recent times the club have triumphed at Stamford Bridge earlier this season, The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last April and both at Liverpool (3-0) as well as Man City (2-1) back in 2015.

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

'Typical West Ham' is a phrase which holds so much weight amongst fans as typically it refers to the fact we can lose to anyone but also beat anyone on our day, its very much part of the club's identity.

Not one fan expected anything over than defeat at The Etihad, however there was that nagging feeling of 'wouldn't it be typical of West Ham to go there and nick a result'.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

All hope was eradicated once the starting XI was named, David Moyes arrived in Manchester frantically waving the white flag.

The damage limitation job was a disgrace, if you're not going to at least attempt to get anything from the game why not just forfeit beforehand and save everyone the time and effort?

The fact Moyes is turning up to simply take a beating takes no nouse, no nuance, no tactical awareness and worst of all no game plan.

We still have to play Liverpool, Spurs, Arsenal and Man United all away from home between now and the end of the season, so the pathetic surrender at the Etihad will be rinsed and repeated multiple times for the remainder of the campaign.

Thank goodness David Moyes wasn't in charge during the 'great escape' season of 06/07.

West Ham won 7 of their last 9 games to stay up which included victories at The Emirates and Old Trafford and yes we rode our luck in those games particularly at Arsenal (Robert Green take a bow) but we went into those fixtures with a threat, we started Bobby Zamora and Carlos Tevez up front and both strikers scored the winners in those respective games.

As fans we can accept defeat, what we cannot accept is not even attempting to compete, to leave out the likes of Felipe Anderson, Jarrod Bowen and Sebastian Haller was beyond a disgrace, what is Moyes waiting for?

We are in a relegation battle with games quickly running out, we cannot throw games away against anyone and need to look for unlikely points to secure our survival just like we did in 06/07.

The last time Moyes was here back in the 17/18 season there was one specific game where I feel he lost a great deal of the support, Stoke at home.

They were 19th and we were 7 points clear of the drop with 6 games to go, now surely the logical thing to do would've been to go for the win and go 10 points clear and with 5 games remaining virtually seal safety.

That night Moyes left Chicharito, Lanzini & Andy Carroll on the bench and effectively played for a draw, which almost backfired when Peter Crouch put Stoke ahead with 10 minutes to go.

Had Stoke won we would've been 4 points clear and in real danger of going down, we had to rely on a last second Carroll equaliser to rescue us otherwise we could've easily slipped through the trapdoor that season and Moyes' overly cautious approach would've backfired spectacularly.

Moyes' negative tactics and unambitious line up that night lost him a lot of support, and history has just repeated itself.