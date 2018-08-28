West Ham to name stand after Billy Bonds

Billy Bonds at the London Stadium

Hammers will unveil stand before Newcastle United clash

West Ham are to name a stand at the London Stadium after legendary captain Billy Bonds.

The East Stand, which houses 20,000 home supporters will become the Billy Bonds stand in a special ceremony before the clash against Newcastle United on March 2.

Billy and his family will be in attendance as well as a number of his team-mates over the years as they celebrate the occasion in style.

“I have so many great memories of this club and this really is the icing on the cake. It’s a great honour and means so much to me and my family,” said the club’s record appearance holder.

“To think that I am only the third West Ham player to receive this honour after Bobby Moore and Trevor Brooking – you can’t get better than that. Two people that I admire, two great footballers, and two great friends.

“I am very lucky – I have had such great support at this club over the years. The fans have always been great to me, from day one. The one thing I always did was give effort, first and foremost, and if the West Ham fans see that, they will forgive a lot of things.

“It is going to be a special day on March 2nd. I am really looking forward to it and it will be lovely for my family. I have two daughters and two granddaughters, and they can’t wait to come to the London Stadium to see it.

“I’m getting on a bit now, into my 70s, but it will be great – when I’m no longer around – for my granddaughters to come here and say ‘That’s Grandad’s stand’. That will be lovely.”

Joint chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold were delighted to bestow the honour on Billy, who helped the Hammers to win the FA Cup in both 1975 and 1980.

“This is a proud and historical moment for West Ham United, as we honour one of the very greatest players ever to pull on the famous claret and blue shirt.

“Since moving to London Stadium in the summer of 2016, it has always been our desire and intention to ensure that Billy is appropriately recognised, and his name will now stand permanently and proudly at our home.

“To West Ham United supporters, Billy Bonds epitomises the very heart and soul of our Football Club. A man who gave blood, sweat and tears during the course of a 21-year playing career and led the Club with dignity and pride as a manager between 1990 and 1994.

“This honour is another hugely positive step for the Club at London Stadium.”