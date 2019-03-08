Search

Advanced search

Who was West Ham's man of the match against Aston Villa?

PUBLISHED: 17:30 17 September 2019

West Ham United's Mark Noble during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.

West Ham United's Mark Noble during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.

PA Wire/PA Images

There were some good Hammers performances despite the 0-0 draw at Villa Park

West Ham United's Arthur Masuaku (right) speaks to match referee Mike Dean after being sent off during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.West Ham United's Arthur Masuaku (right) speaks to match referee Mike Dean after being sent off during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.

Villains 0 Hammers 0

Lukasz Fabianski

Started shakily with his distribution, but made some excellent and crucial saves to keep a clean sheet... 8*

Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi (centre) and West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi (centre) and West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.

Ryan Fredericks

Had a decent game going forward and almost won a penalty late on with dashing run into the box.... 7

Arthur Masuaku

Made some decent runs, but his final pass was lacking before he received a harsh second yellow card..... 6

Aston Villa's Frederic Guilbert (left) and West Ham United's Felipe Anderson battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.Aston Villa's Frederic Guilbert (left) and West Ham United's Felipe Anderson battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.

Angelo Ogbonna

Battled hard and got stuck in where it hurts as he helped keep another clean sheet. Deserves his place...... 7

Issa Diop

Made some superb tackles and interceptions as he kept Wesley quiet for most of the night.... 8

Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi (left) and West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi (left) and West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.

Declan Rice

His best display of the season. Won so many balls, kept the team going forward and had a shot blocked.. 8

Mark Noble

Not his best game as his timing was out. Conceded fouls, booked early and then ran out of steam. 6

Felipe Anderson

Had so much of the ball, but his end product was not there and he was a little tentative at times..... 7

Manuel Lanzini

Had plenty of the ball but a lot of it was in deep positions. Needs to hurt the opposition in their box.... 7

Andriy Yarmolenko

Never really got into the game. Lost the ball too often and was replaced early in the second half..... 5

Sebastien Haller

Went close with an early header and despite a lack of service, he was always a threat to Villa.... 7

Substitues

Fornals (for Yarmolenko, 62) Certainly got into the game as West Ham played on the break, but his final pass orn decision was lacking.6

Zabaleta (for Anderson, 69)Came on when Masuaku was sent off and did a decent job out of position. 6

Most Read

Appeal to trace man after boy, 15, sexually assaulted on Central Line train between Stratford and Leyton

A 15-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a man twice on the Central Line between Stratford and Leyton. Picture: BTP

Plans for £180m redevelopment around Stratford Centre site approved

A proposal to redevelop part of the Stratford Centre site could see a total of 1,040 end user jobs as well as 2,880 jobs during the construction phase. Picture: AHMM Architects

‘It’s coming home’: Clapton CFC wins lease bid for Forest Gate’s Old Spotted Dog ground

The Old Spotted Dog ground in Forest Gate (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

New headteacher pledges to improve Plaistow school and to raise house prices in area

The Cumberland School's new headteacher Omar Deria. Picture: Tom Barnes

Most Read

Appeal to trace man after boy, 15, sexually assaulted on Central Line train between Stratford and Leyton

A 15-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a man twice on the Central Line between Stratford and Leyton. Picture: BTP

Plans for £180m redevelopment around Stratford Centre site approved

A proposal to redevelop part of the Stratford Centre site could see a total of 1,040 end user jobs as well as 2,880 jobs during the construction phase. Picture: AHMM Architects

‘It’s coming home’: Clapton CFC wins lease bid for Forest Gate’s Old Spotted Dog ground

The Old Spotted Dog ground in Forest Gate (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

New headteacher pledges to improve Plaistow school and to raise house prices in area

The Cumberland School's new headteacher Omar Deria. Picture: Tom Barnes

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Who was West Ham’s man of the match against Aston Villa?

West Ham United's Mark Noble during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.

Kings Cross Steelers suffer defeat on opening day

Kings Cross Steelers pose for a team picture (Pic: KX Steelers)

Winger Dennis felt Leyton Orient showed character to nab point at leaders Exeter

Leyton Orient substitute Louis Dennis tries to win the ball back against Macclesfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

‘Let’s not do a mini-Brexit’: Date of referendum on directly elected mayor pushed back

Councillors voted unanimously to change the date of a referendum on the future of how Newham is governed at a meeting inside Old Town Hall, Stratford, on Monday, September 16. Picture: Jon King

Rock on! Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer to play London Stadium gig

Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy, who are going on tour with Green Day and Weezer next summer. Picture: Lewis Stickley/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists