Who was West Ham's man of the match against Aston Villa?
PUBLISHED: 17:30 17 September 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
There were some good Hammers performances despite the 0-0 draw at Villa Park
Villains 0 Hammers 0
Lukasz Fabianski
Started shakily with his distribution, but made some excellent and crucial saves to keep a clean sheet... 8*
Ryan Fredericks
Had a decent game going forward and almost won a penalty late on with dashing run into the box.... 7
Arthur Masuaku
Made some decent runs, but his final pass was lacking before he received a harsh second yellow card..... 6
Angelo Ogbonna
Battled hard and got stuck in where it hurts as he helped keep another clean sheet. Deserves his place...... 7
Issa Diop
Made some superb tackles and interceptions as he kept Wesley quiet for most of the night.... 8
Declan Rice
His best display of the season. Won so many balls, kept the team going forward and had a shot blocked.. 8
Mark Noble
Not his best game as his timing was out. Conceded fouls, booked early and then ran out of steam. 6
Felipe Anderson
Had so much of the ball, but his end product was not there and he was a little tentative at times..... 7
Manuel Lanzini
Had plenty of the ball but a lot of it was in deep positions. Needs to hurt the opposition in their box.... 7
Andriy Yarmolenko
Never really got into the game. Lost the ball too often and was replaced early in the second half..... 5
Sebastien Haller
Went close with an early header and despite a lack of service, he was always a threat to Villa.... 7
Substitues
Fornals (for Yarmolenko, 62) Certainly got into the game as West Ham played on the break, but his final pass orn decision was lacking.6
Zabaleta (for Anderson, 69)Came on when Masuaku was sent off and did a decent job out of position. 6