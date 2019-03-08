Who was West Ham's man of the match against Aston Villa?

West Ham United's Mark Noble during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. PA Wire/PA Images

There were some good Hammers performances despite the 0-0 draw at Villa Park

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Ham United's Arthur Masuaku (right) speaks to match referee Mike Dean after being sent off during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. West Ham United's Arthur Masuaku (right) speaks to match referee Mike Dean after being sent off during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.

Villains 0 Hammers 0

Lukasz Fabianski

Started shakily with his distribution, but made some excellent and crucial saves to keep a clean sheet... 8*

Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi (centre) and West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi (centre) and West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.

Ryan Fredericks

Had a decent game going forward and almost won a penalty late on with dashing run into the box.... 7

Arthur Masuaku

Made some decent runs, but his final pass was lacking before he received a harsh second yellow card..... 6

Aston Villa's Frederic Guilbert (left) and West Ham United's Felipe Anderson battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Aston Villa's Frederic Guilbert (left) and West Ham United's Felipe Anderson battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.

Angelo Ogbonna

Battled hard and got stuck in where it hurts as he helped keep another clean sheet. Deserves his place...... 7

Issa Diop

Made some superb tackles and interceptions as he kept Wesley quiet for most of the night.... 8

Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi (left) and West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi (left) and West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.

Declan Rice

His best display of the season. Won so many balls, kept the team going forward and had a shot blocked.. 8

Mark Noble

Not his best game as his timing was out. Conceded fouls, booked early and then ran out of steam. 6

Felipe Anderson

Had so much of the ball, but his end product was not there and he was a little tentative at times..... 7

Manuel Lanzini

Had plenty of the ball but a lot of it was in deep positions. Needs to hurt the opposition in their box.... 7

Andriy Yarmolenko

Never really got into the game. Lost the ball too often and was replaced early in the second half..... 5

Sebastien Haller

Went close with an early header and despite a lack of service, he was always a threat to Villa.... 7

Substitues

Fornals (for Yarmolenko, 62) Certainly got into the game as West Ham played on the break, but his final pass orn decision was lacking.6

Zabaleta (for Anderson, 69)Came on when Masuaku was sent off and did a decent job out of position. 6