Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

West Ham blown away by the Gunners

PUBLISHED: 14:40 06 January 2019

Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal scores the fourth goal for her team and celebrated (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal scores the fourth goal for her team and celebrated (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

WSL: West Ham Women 2 Arsenal Women 4

West Ham Women crashed to a 4-2 defeat to league leaders Arsenal in their first fixture of 2019.

A Jane Ross double proved not enough for the Hammers as Danielle Van De Donk netted twice along with goals from Leah Williamson and Janni Arnth sealed the three points for the Gunners at Rush Green Stadium.

The Hammers broke the deadlock in the 11th minute when Scottish International Jane Ross slotted home at the back post from a Alisha Lehmann cross after she raced onto a bouncing ball behind the Arsenal defence.

Moments later American defender Brooke Hendrix blocked an effort from Champions League top goal scorer Vivianne Miedema inside the box to keep the hosts in front.

In the 17th minute Ross tried her luck from range after being picked out by a long ball from Kate Longhurst but her effort was deflected high up into the air and then cleared by the Gunners back line.

Three minutes later Arsenal striker Miedema should have levelled the score, after turning on the Hammers defence, before laying it off to Van De Donk.

The winger then played it back inside for the 22-year-old former Bayern Munich attacker but her effort was blocked.

Joe Montemurro’s side did eventually claw their way back into the contest as defender Leah Williamson rose up and headed home from a free-kick in the 26th minute.

Just a minute later Dutch International Miedema tried to cross the ball into the box but it was blocked by Gilly Flaherty.

The ball did however bounce back to the attacker who then drilled a shot on goal but goalkeeper Becky Spencer pulled off a vital save.

The visitors then went 2-1 up in the 31st minute as Janni Arnth was left unmarked in the box to head home a Beth Mead corner.

Mead then tried to net one of her own as she turned on the edge of the box and let fly, but her effort was deflected out for a corner.

Matt Beard’s side made it 2-2 two minutes before the break as Brianna Visalli flicked the ball on for striker Ross.

The Scottish International then sent the ball past goalkeeper Pauline Peyreuad-Magnin into the bottom left corner for her second of the match.

Hammers defender Brooke Hendrix was forced to head the ball off the line after a mistake from goalkeeper Becky Spencer early in the second-half.

In the 58th minute Arsenal’s Van De Donk broke clear down the right flank, sent the ball across the box for Miedema, but she can’t get an effort off.

A minute later the visitors went back in front as winger Van De Donk bundled the ball after a deflection into the box.

Van De Donk then grabbed a second just six minutes later as she headed the ball in to make it 4-2.

70: Gunners Kim Little pings a cross in from the right and it just evades Miedema.

74: Hammers Alisha Lehmann races down the right and finds Ross but her effort is blocked.

75: Back the other way Arsenal’s Miedema goes down the right, crosses in, but Spencer gets her hand to it and the ball bounces off Little and off

88: Gunners Kim Little has her effort blocked from point blank range after being picked out by Van De Donk who stole the ball from Hendrix.

West Ham: Spencer, Percival, Hendrix, Flaherty, Lehman, Ross, Rafferty, Longhurst, Sampson, Visalli, Reichardt.

Unused subs: Simic, Moorhouse, Kmita.

Arsenal: Peyraud-Magnin, Arnth, Williamson, Van De Donk, Little (Kuyken 90), Miedema, McCabe, Evans (Quinn 83), Walti, Bloodworth, Mead

Unused subs: Van Veenendaal, Mitchell, Grant, Bailey-Gayle

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Renewed appeals to find missing mum who disappeared with just her phone and £3 eight months ago

Mary Jane Mustafa went missing in Custom House in May. Picture: Family handout

Revellers lose 551 items on tube on New Year’s Eve, with Stratford station third worst culprit

New Year's Eve is one of the worst nights for leaving possessions behind on the tube. Picture: Bikeworldtravel

Newham Council calls public meeting as police urged to intervene in repairs division’s shocking overspend

The depot in Bridge Road where the repairs and maintenance service is part-based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Body found in search for missing West Ham fan Jack Morrad

Police have found a body in the search for Jack Morrad. Picture: Essex Police

Man, 26, fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

The man was stabbed in Field Road, Forest Gate. Pic: Google

Most Read

Man caught with 400-plus indecent images of children on iPhone

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

‘It’s an absolute disgrace... without doubt some will go’ – Lambert on FA Cup loss at Accrington Stanley

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert talks to his players during the first half of the FA Cup third round tie at Accrington Stanley Picture Pagepix

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

An air ambulance was called to the scene of a head on crash near Newmarket Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Major roadworks to spark five weeks of traffic disruption

Ipswich Road in Stowmarket will be closed from January 7 Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘It’s the wrong structure... sheer madness’ - Lambert wants change to contract approach

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham blown away by the Gunners

Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal scores the fourth goal for her team and celebrated (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

BBL: London Lions 81 Bristol Flyers 68

London Lions' Jordan Spencer escapes from an opponent (pic Graham Hodges)

Clapton held by strugglers Leyton Athletic

Dylan Ebengo of Clapton during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

Edinburgh credits opposition and reveals O’s have had no bids for Bonne or Koroma

Leyton Orient attacker Josh Koroma lets fly from range against Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s caught cold by Salford and suffer painful defeat

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (left) and assistant Ross Embleton issue instructions from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists