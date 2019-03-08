West Ham released list headed by Carroll and Adrian

Hammers clear the decks as Nasri is also released

West Ham have announced their list of released players and it is topped by striker Andy Carroll and goalkeeper Adrian.

They will both depart when their contracts end on June 30, 2019.

The two long-serving players have combined to provide 13 seasons of service, playing 292 first-team matches between them and providing some of the most memorable moments in recent Hammers history.

Also leaving the Club when their contracts expire at the end of June will be former France international midfielder Samir Nasri, who made six appearances in his half-season stay, and Spanish striker Toni Martinez, who featured three times in the FA Cup in January 2018.

Joint-Chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold thanked Carroll and Adrian for their service and wished them and the other departing players all the best for the future.

"Andy and Adrian have both been great servants to West Ham United throughout their time at the club and we thank them for their loyalty and commitment to the Claret and Blue cause," they said.

"Both have provided us and our fellow supporters with some unforgettable moments, whether they were sensational scissor kicks and unstoppable headers in Andy's case, or penalty saves and goals in Adrian's.

"They can both be assured of warm welcomes whenever they return to the London Stadium and we wish them, as well as Samir Nasri and the young players whose contracts are up this summer, the very best for their future careers."

There were rumours that Carroll was keen to stay at the club, even on a pay-as-you-play contract, but such has been his injury record since joining the club back in 2012, West Ham were left with little choice but to let him go.

It is a shame as on his day, he can be a lethal centre-forward, but he just did not have enough of those days.

Goalkeeper Adrian arrived in east London from Spanish club Real Betis in July 2013, with his free transfer turning out to be one of the club's best pieces of business in recent years.

He established himself as West Ham's number one, until the arrival of first Darren Randolph and then Joe Hart on loan.

He saw off both those challenges and when Lukasz Fabianski arrived last summer, many were predicting that the Spaniard would see him off too.

However, he was restricted to just a few cup appearances and it is a shame that his final game for the club was that horrendous FA Cup defeat at AFC Wimbledon.

Remember, he also scored an unforgettable penalty shoot-out winner against Everton in an FA Cup third-round replay at the Boleyn Ground.

Twice voted Hammer of the Year runner-up, he leaves the Club having made exactly 150 first-team appearances in all competitions.

Midfielders Moses Makasi and Noha Sylvestre and defenders Vashon Neufville and Josh Pask will also depart, as will scholars Mason Barrett, Kevin Dalipi, Jay Mingi and Odysseas Spyridis.