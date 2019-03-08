Search

West Ham keeper joins AFC Wimbledon on season-long loan

PUBLISHED: 16:01 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 24 June 2019

West Ham United goalkeeper Nathan Trott

West Ham United goalkeeper Nathan Trott

PA Archive/PA Images

Hammers youngster Trott looks for senior appearances for League One club

West Ham United goalkeeper Nathan TrottWest Ham United goalkeeper Nathan Trott

West Ham keeper Nathan Trott has joined League One club AFC Wimbledon on loan until the end of next season.

The England under-20 international will link up with former Hammers coach Wally Downes at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, where he will hope to make his senior debut and gain valuable first-team experience.

The 20-year-old stopper, who signed a new three-year contract in March and remains very much in West Ham's long-term plans, has been a regular at Premier League 2 level since the age of 17.

Goalkeeper coach Xavi Valero believes Trott's move to the Dons will aid his development.

"The situation in the first team affects the young goalkeepers and that is why it was important that we have three experienced goalkeepers ready and able to perform in the Premier," said the Spaniard.

"With Lukasz (Fabianski) being joined by Roberto and David, this will enable us to give Nathan the opportunity to go out on loan and get some valuable experience of playing first-team football, which we are happy about.

"With Nathan going out on loan, this will give Joseph Anang a chance to play regularly for the under-23s.

Trott himself is looking forward to his loan move and says he feels he has the firm backing of Valero, manager Manuel Pellegrini and the whole.

"The manager has got a good relationship with the young players in the first team," the Bermuda-born player said. "Me and him have spoken a number of times. He's really encouraging. He tells you to be yourself and enjoy football, and just try not to think about it too much.

"He's brought a lot of young players into the first team and gave them chances, so it's a big boost for other young players. It gives them hope that they can do the same."

