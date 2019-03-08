West Ham defender Cresswell shows he still has a future with fine display and a great goal

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell (left) and Pablo Zabaleta (right) celebrate after the final whistle in the Premier League match at London Stadium. West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell (left) and Pablo Zabaleta (right) celebrate after the final whistle in the Premier League match at London Stadium.

West Ham skipper Mark Noble was felled on the edge of the box and for the second time in just a few minutes, it was full-back Aaron Cresswell who lined up to take the free-kick.

He has put his first effort just over, so perhaps it was a surprise to see him place the ball down for a second time.

"The first one I had was just over, it was all right," said the former England defender.

"As I stepped up for the second, Yarmolenko looked at me and said 'Really? After the first one?' But I felt confident and it is always nice to see it go in," he laughed.

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell (3) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium. West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell (3) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

It was the crowning moment to what had been a superb return to the starting line-up.

"It was obviously a good day for me personally, but first and foremost was getting the three points and as a defender the clean sheet," he said.

"I think I did all right. The main thing was keeping that clean sheet especially with the attacking players they have got and then to get a goal was a nice bonus."

The 29-year-old was actually the captain for the opening game disaster against Manchester City, but his only other game has been the Carabao Cup win at Newport County.

Arthur Masuaku has been the man in the shirt for most of the season, so how has that affected Cresswell.

"The main thing is the team," he said. "Some weeks I won't be playing but you just have to keep your head down and work hard.

"Arthur is a great lad and a great player. We all get along, so whoever the manager picks, if it is Arthur I would support him and if it is me, he will be the same."

West Ham in the end eased to the three points and Cresswell was delighted with the whole day.

"Things are going well," he said. "Manchester United are a great team, but then so are we.

"The display we put on was very satisfying and I don't think they had many chances throughout the whole 95 minutes.

"It was a good day's work."

Masuaku will be available for Saturday's trip to Bournemouth, but it will be tough to leave Cresswell out of the starting line-up.

But whoever the manager picks, West Ham will not be let down by either of them.