West Ham defender Cresswell shows he still has a future with fine display and a great goal

PUBLISHED: 12:30 24 September 2019

Aaron Cresswell celebrates his goal

Archant

Hammers full back ignores Yarmolenko jibe to score superb free kick past De Gea

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell (left) and Pablo Zabaleta (right) celebrate after the final whistle in the Premier League match at London Stadium.West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell (left) and Pablo Zabaleta (right) celebrate after the final whistle in the Premier League match at London Stadium.

West Ham skipper Mark Noble was felled on the edge of the box and for the second time in just a few minutes, it was full-back Aaron Cresswell who lined up to take the free-kick.

He has put his first effort just over, so perhaps it was a surprise to see him place the ball down for a second time.

"The first one I had was just over, it was all right," said the former England defender.

"As I stepped up for the second, Yarmolenko looked at me and said 'Really? After the first one?' But I felt confident and it is always nice to see it go in," he laughed.

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell (3) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell (3) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

It was the crowning moment to what had been a superb return to the starting line-up.

"It was obviously a good day for me personally, but first and foremost was getting the three points and as a defender the clean sheet," he said.

"I think I did all right. The main thing was keeping that clean sheet especially with the attacking players they have got and then to get a goal was a nice bonus."

The 29-year-old was actually the captain for the opening game disaster against Manchester City, but his only other game has been the Carabao Cup win at Newport County.

Arthur Masuaku has been the man in the shirt for most of the season, so how has that affected Cresswell.

"The main thing is the team," he said. "Some weeks I won't be playing but you just have to keep your head down and work hard.

"Arthur is a great lad and a great player. We all get along, so whoever the manager picks, if it is Arthur I would support him and if it is me, he will be the same."

West Ham in the end eased to the three points and Cresswell was delighted with the whole day.

"Things are going well," he said. "Manchester United are a great team, but then so are we.

"The display we put on was very satisfying and I don't think they had many chances throughout the whole 95 minutes.

"It was a good day's work."

Masuaku will be available for Saturday's trip to Bournemouth, but it will be tough to leave Cresswell out of the starting line-up.

But whoever the manager picks, West Ham will not be let down by either of them.

Most Read

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Newham

More than 30 robberies have taken place in this residential street since January 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

Stray dog saved from being put down following public outcry dies

Ellie will not be rehomed and not put down. Pic: Terry Minns

Meet some of Newham’s inspirational Jack Petchey achievement award winners

St Bonaventure's pupil James Appiah. Picture: JPF

Man found suffering ‘lacerations to his face’ in East Ham

The intersection of Wellington Road and Barking Road, near where a man was found suffering facial injuries in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google street view,

Dead man leaves contents of house to Canning Town homeless charity

Lorraine Tabone of Lola's Homeless support group. Picture: Kean Mears.

