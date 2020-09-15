Carabao Cup: West Ham United 3 Charlton 0

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (third left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the Carabao Cup second round match at the London Stadium. PA Wire/PA Images

The Hammers comfortably secured their place in next week’s Carabao Cup third round after they showed the willing and workmanlike Addicks the way to goal at London Stadium with three clinical strikes.

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (left) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Carabao Cup second round match at the London Stadium. West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (left) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Carabao Cup second round match at the London Stadium.

Record-signing Sébastien Haller grabbed a quickfire double midway through the first half to set West Ham United on the path to a home tie against the winners of tomorrow night’s clash between Leeds United and Hull City, before Felipe Anderson cemented victory 10 minutes from time.

After kicking-off their Premier League campaign with a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United on Saturday evening, three days on, the Hammers returned to the scene of the crime, where only Issa Diop retained a starting jersey as David Moyes opted to cast his eye over the remainder of his squad.

That meant a call-up for goalkeeper Darren Randolph, who started his career in English football at The Valley, while Josh Cullen – having just spent the past two seasons with the Addicks – took his place in a star-studded midfield boasting the likes of Anderson, Manual Lanzini and Andriy Yarmolenko.

There were first-time places on the bench for promising Academy graduates Harrison Ashby – who would enjoy a late cameo appearance – and Ajibola Alese, too.

Charlton Athletic's Alfie Doughty (left) gets away from West Ham United's Ben Johnson during the Carabao Cup second round match at the London Stadium. Charlton Athletic's Alfie Doughty (left) gets away from West Ham United's Ben Johnson during the Carabao Cup second round match at the London Stadium.

Certainly, the valiant visitors gave a confident account of themselves in the opening exchanges, forcing the first corner of the tie before seeing Jonny Williams hauled down by Ben Johnson at the cost of a yellow card.

Relegated from the Championship last term, Charlton could not have asked for a better start to life in League One with their 2-0 victory at Crewe Alexandra at the weekend and former Hammer Lee Bowyer made just three changes with the experienced Williams, Erhun Oztumer and Dylan Levitt coming in for substitutes Jake Forster-Caskey, Conor Washington and Alex Gilbey.

On 10 minutes, Johnson forced West Ham’s first corner of the night that saw Robert Snodgrass float his flag-kick to the far post, where Ben Amos failed to gather cleanly and, although Yarmolenko ensured that the ball ended up in the net, referee Andre Marriner disallowed the effort for an apparent infringement on the Charlton keeper.

Snodgrass also curled well wide from 20 yards before Johnson’s tenacity saw him regain possession in the visitors’ penalty area but Haller could only steer his angled eight-yarder agonisingly beyond the base of Amos’ right-hand post.

West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko (left) and Charlton Athletic's Ben Purrington battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup second round match at the London Stadium. West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko (left) and Charlton Athletic's Ben Purrington battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup second round match at the London Stadium.

By now, though, Moyes boys looked to be well on the way towards gaining the upper hand against the south Londoners.

Sure enough, on 21 minutes, Cullen released Yarmolenko down the left flank and having galloped clear of a back-tracking defence appealing in vain for an offside flag, the Ukrainian calmly delivered a low ball into the six-yard box, where Haller sent a cushioned, side-footed shot past the helplessly exposed Amos.

Indeed, it only took another four minutes for the Frenchman to double his tally, when Snodgrass floated over the perfect, hanging cross from that same left flank and Haller powerfully nodded home from eight yards.

In reply, Williams let fly with a stinging 20-yarder that Randolph failed to hold but, thankfully for the Republic of Ireland international the consequent corner came to nothing and, after Arthur Masuaku was booked for his challenge on George Lapslie, the stretching Macauley Bonne failed to apply a telling stud to lively Alfie Doughty’s low, left-wing cross into the danger-zone.

Bowyer replaced Bonne with Chuks Aneke for the restart and the England Under-19 international soon forced skipper Fabián Balbuena and Randolph into a hasty clearance and, shortly afterwards, the recently-arrived replacement invited Williams to let fly with a low 15-yarder that the Hammers keeper did well to turn aside for a corner.

Balbuena almost sent a glancing header into his own net, while at the other end Yarmolenko somehow drilled Lanzini’s clever cut-back wide from all of six yards before Aneke rifled another effort across the face of goal.

Only a full-length save by Amos prevented Snodgrass from increasing the lead with an awkward 25-yard free-kick but with 10 minutes remaining, the Hammers did finally put the tie to bed with a goal crafted in South America.

Tightly marked on the halfway line, Anderson found half-a-yard to release Lanzini and, with work to do against the defenders in front of him, the Argentinian waited patiently before returning the ball to the supporting Brazilian, who drilled a low shot beyond Amos.

The comfort of that third goal from Anderson proved the catalyst for Moyes to withdraw Johnson and Snodgrass as Conor Coventry stepped from the bench alongside 18-year-old debutant Ashby, who wasted no time in advancing forward and drilling across the face of goal.

Haller was also denied his hat-trick by a defensive block but a fourth goal would certainly have been harsh on Bowyer’s boys, who had simply been undone by the quality of West Ham’s Premier League level finishing.

And, as the Charlton boss left his native East End to plot an instant return to the Championship, his counterpart Moyes now waits to welcome the winners of tomorrow night’s Elland Road tie to London Stadium, next week.

West Ham: Randolph, Johnson (Ashby 83), Masuaku, Balbuena, Diop, Cullen, Yarmolenko, Snodgrass (Coventry 83), Lanzini, Anderson, Haller. Unused subs: Martin, Fornals, Bowen, Silva, Alese.

Charlton: Amos, Lapslie, Purrington, Oshilaja, Barker, Doughty, Pratley (Gilbey 77), Levitt, Williams (Washington 77), Oztumer, Bonne (Aneke 46). Unused subs: Maynard-Brewer, Forster-Caskey, Morgan, Vennings.

Booked: Johnson (4), Masuaku (39).

Referee: Andre Marriner.