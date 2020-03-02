West Ham's Rice reaches super century but he is not in the top10 for Hammers

West Ham United's Declan Rice (centre) and Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium. PA Wire/PA Images

There are 13 West Ham players who reached the landmark at a younger age than Declan

Seventeen year old Tony Cottee (centre) marks his league debut with a 27th minute heading goal for West Ham against Tottenham Hopspur, at Upton Park. The goal was partially saved by Ray Clemence (left). Seventeen year old Tony Cottee (centre) marks his league debut with a 27th minute heading goal for West Ham against Tottenham Hopspur, at Upton Park. The goal was partially saved by Ray Clemence (left).

Rice achieved it in the win against Southampton a the age of 21 years and 47 days, but that pales into insignificance alongside record holder Tony Cottee.

The legendary striker reached it at the age of just 19 years 291 days when he played in a 0-0 draw with Luton Town in April 1985.

West Ham United midfield footballer Paul Allen . West Ham United midfield footballer Paul Allen .

Paul Allen is second on the list with his century being reached at the age of 20 years 64 days in a 3-1 beating of Manchester United in October 1982.

And completing the top three is goalkeeper Mervyn Day, who reached the milestone in the Anglo-Italian Cup clash with Fiorentina in September 1975 at the age of 20 years 70 days.

West Ham goalkeeper Mervyn Day makes a spectacular save to deny a Burnley goal West Ham goalkeeper Mervyn Day makes a spectacular save to deny a Burnley goal

Others also ahead of Rice are:

4. John Sissons;

5. Joe Cole;

6. Jackie Morton;

7. Jim Barrett snr;

8. Rio Ferdinand;

9. Frank Lampard jnr;

10. Bobby Moore;

11. Tommy Taylor;

12. Jermain Defoe;

13. Martin Peters.

West Ham, still flying the flag for youth and hopefully there will be many more to come for Declan Rice!"