Fan’s column: Is this the new normal for West Ham after back-to-back wins?

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at The King Power Stadium, Leicester. PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United fan and budding journalist Kwame Boakye gives his views on the club’s 3-0 win over Leicester City.

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals celebrates with team-mate Jarrod Bowen after scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at The King Power Stadium, Leicester. West Ham United's Pablo Fornals celebrates with team-mate Jarrod Bowen after scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at The King Power Stadium, Leicester.

Another game against one of the better sides in the league and another three points, is this the new normal?

The key for West Ham this season is to produce this type of performance against the sides we’re expected to beat.

After the triumph over Wolves, Declan Rice decreed: “We always turn up for the big games.”

And by and large this is true. How many times over the years have we beaten Man United, Spurs, Chelsea? We even beat Liverpool three times in a season not long ago.

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy (left) and West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The King Power Stadium, Leicester. Leicester City's Jamie Vardy (left) and West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The King Power Stadium, Leicester.

But that is simply not good enough. We need to turn up in every game – be it a glamorous London derby or a lunchtime kick-off at Burnley.

The Premier League has thrown up some truly incredible results and performances recently, sparking calls we could be in for another 2015/16, a season where the established order had a rude awakening as Leicester City shocked the world.

If we are in for a similar sort of campaign then perhaps hopes of just beating the drop will need to be re-evaluated. If West Ham can continue to keep clean sheets and slay teams with a ruthless streak in front of goal then perhaps we can be in the mix for, dare I say it, Europa League football come the season’s end.

Lofty ambitions and perhaps I’m getting ahead of myself when you look at the next three fixtures – Spurs (a), Man City (h) and Liverpool (a) – but we can go into these games with genuine confidence and belief.

In many ways we now expect to turn up for these games. The fixture following this trilogy – Fulham (h) – will tell us if there really has been a sea change in this team’s mentality.

The performance at Leicester City was truly exceptional. We bested them all over the pitch and didn’t allow them a solitary effort on target. And whilst our triumph was soon to be overshadowed by events at Old Trafford and Villa Park, the form of the likes of Antonio, Ogbonna, Bowen, Rice, Masuaku and Fornals should not be underestimated. And to be honest I could’ve easily named the entire first team.

The new formation has sheathed our defensive frailties whilst allowing our attacking qualities to flourish. Spurs next is another massive test, probably our most difficult fixture so far. But if we can match the levels of our previous two league games, we can go there and get a positive result.