The East London Football Podcast: Free-wheeling David Moyes, Daggers' big week and Orient get a day off

PUBLISHED: 13:00 06 March 2020

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

PA Wire/PA Images

Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans, Jacob Ranson, Dan Bennett and Matt Clemenson to reason about another week in East London football.

We applaud free-wheeling David Moyes' all-new swaggering West Ham after their much-needed win over Southampton and look forward to Arsenal, take advantage of a week off for Orient to assess their 2020/21 squad and preview a big week ahead for Dagenham & Redbridge who are still in desperate need of points to avoid relegation from the National League.

All this plus Romford boss Glenn Tamplin's day off, Jordan Hugill's career plans and the enigma of SD Samuels, and not forgetting a run down of the latest non-league fixtures.

Most Read

Boy, 16, found dead near Gallions Reach DLR

Man found dead near Gallions Reach DLR. Credit: Jon King

Murder investigation launched after body of Manor Park boy, 16, found near Gallions Reach DLR

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of Shanur Ahmed in Gallions Reach. Picture: MPS

Jailed: East Ham gang member involved in £10m online fraud

Satish Kotinadhuni, 44, of Skeffington Road, East Ham, acted as a “mule” herder in the £10million fraud. Picture: MPS

‘Daddy, please, when are we going to a new home?’: Overcrowding in Newham laid bare

Nosakhare is sharing pictures of his family in a bid to raise awareness of the overcrowded conditions they live in. Picture: Nosakhare Omoijade

Flights from London City Airport cancelled as coronavirus leads to ‘reduced demand’

Some flights from London City Airport to Germany and Italy have been cancelled. Picture: Ken Mears

