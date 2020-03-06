The East London Football Podcast: Free-wheeling David Moyes, Daggers' big week and Orient get a day off

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium. PA Wire/PA Images

Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans, Jacob Ranson, Dan Bennett and Matt Clemenson to reason about another week in East London football.

We applaud free-wheeling David Moyes' all-new swaggering West Ham after their much-needed win over Southampton and look forward to Arsenal, take advantage of a week off for Orient to assess their 2020/21 squad and preview a big week ahead for Dagenham & Redbridge who are still in desperate need of points to avoid relegation from the National League.

All this plus Romford boss Glenn Tamplin's day off, Jordan Hugill's career plans and the enigma of SD Samuels, and not forgetting a run down of the latest non-league fixtures.