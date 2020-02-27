Search

Advanced search

East London Football Podcast: Flappyhandski, the meaning of huff and tired condiment banter

PUBLISHED: 13:00 28 February 2020

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with Michail Antonio during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with Michail Antonio during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

PA Wire/PA Images

Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans, Jacob Ranson and Dan Bennett for another East London Football Podcast.

West Ham United showed some positive signs despite yet another defeat as they lost 3-2 to runaway league leaders Liverpool.

You may also want to watch:

We spoke about their chances of survival, current injuries, and how they might fare against Southampton this weekend as they look to complete the double over the Saints.

Leyton Orient are still encounting the same errors, so perhaps it is now time to call in Eileen Drewery to change their mindsets, while we also built up the tension in their away trip to Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

Dagenham & Redbridge continue their unbeaten run under new manager Daryl McMahon but face their toughest test yet against league leaders Barrow - providing the pitch survives the test of the weather.

Further down the non league pyramid we started with the talk of Romford's upset over Maldon & Tiptree along with their crazy celebrations before giving you a break down of the weekend's fixtures in the area.

Most Read

Primary school in Plaistow to close for thorough clean as coronavirus precaution

Selwyn Primary School in Plaistow. Picture: Google Maps

Resignations, dumped cars and ‘missing money’ – what is going on at this tenant organisation?

The playground in Avondale Court, Canning Town has been closed since December 2017 due to disrepair. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Person injured by train at Canning Town station

Casualty on the train track at Canning Town station. Credit: Emily Walls.

Claims of littering and anti-social behaviour from unauthorised Traveller camp in East Ham

The traveller camp at the former Europcar site on Barking Road, East Ham. Picture: supplied

Detectives reissue images of people they want to speak to after fatal shooting of Stratford man

Detectives want to speak to these three people in connection with the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Primary school in Plaistow to close for thorough clean as coronavirus precaution

Selwyn Primary School in Plaistow. Picture: Google Maps

Resignations, dumped cars and ‘missing money’ – what is going on at this tenant organisation?

The playground in Avondale Court, Canning Town has been closed since December 2017 due to disrepair. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Person injured by train at Canning Town station

Casualty on the train track at Canning Town station. Credit: Emily Walls.

Claims of littering and anti-social behaviour from unauthorised Traveller camp in East Ham

The traveller camp at the former Europcar site on Barking Road, East Ham. Picture: supplied

Detectives reissue images of people they want to speak to after fatal shooting of Stratford man

Detectives want to speak to these three people in connection with the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Newham Recorder

East London Football Podcast: Flappyhandski, the meaning of huff and tired condiment banter

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with Michail Antonio during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

O’s expecting to make changes for Forest Green Rovers clash

Scott Cuthbert of Stevenage and Conor Wilkinson of Leyton Orient during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Take on our Friday pub quiz!

Take part in our Friday quiz. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Jailed: County lines dealer from Plaistow who admitted selling class A drugs in Kent

Cameron Johnson of Frinton Road, Plaistow, has been jailed for four years after admitting to dealing class A drugs in Kent. Picture: Kent Police

Air Ambulance treated 72 critically injured patients in Newham last year

Number of call-outs to the London Air Ambulance in London boroughs in 2019. Picture: London's Air Ambulance
Drive 24