East London Football Podcast: Flappyhandski, the meaning of huff and tired condiment banter

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with Michail Antonio during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. PA Wire/PA Images

Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans, Jacob Ranson and Dan Bennett for another East London Football Podcast.

West Ham United showed some positive signs despite yet another defeat as they lost 3-2 to runaway league leaders Liverpool.

We spoke about their chances of survival, current injuries, and how they might fare against Southampton this weekend as they look to complete the double over the Saints.

Leyton Orient are still encounting the same errors, so perhaps it is now time to call in Eileen Drewery to change their mindsets, while we also built up the tension in their away trip to Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

Dagenham & Redbridge continue their unbeaten run under new manager Daryl McMahon but face their toughest test yet against league leaders Barrow - providing the pitch survives the test of the weather.

Further down the non league pyramid we started with the talk of Romford's upset over Maldon & Tiptree along with their crazy celebrations before giving you a break down of the weekend's fixtures in the area.