East London Football Podcast: Hammerhead out, a robust Leyton Orient chat and Essex Senior Cup glory
PUBLISHED: 13:00 21 February 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans, Jacob Ranson, Dan Bennett and Liverpool fan Cash Boyle for another East London Football Podcast.
We despair at a woeful West Ham and ask how insufferable Liverpool fans will be when they win the league, have a Ross Embleton-style robust conversation about Leyton Orient and hang out the bunting as Dagenham & Redbridge make the Essex Senior Cup final.
All this plus is it time for #HammerheadOut, some Celebrity Big Brother chat and where to go drinking with John Power from Cast, as well as Declan Rice potentially playing for a move away from West Ham.
Not forgetting all the latest non league news and fixtures from the Isthmian Leagues and Essex Senior League - of course providing the weather improves or it could be plenty more postponements this weekend.