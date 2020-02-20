East London Football Podcast: Hammerhead out, a robust Leyton Orient chat and Essex Senior Cup glory

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. PA Wire/PA Images

Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans, Jacob Ranson, Dan Bennett and Liverpool fan Cash Boyle for another East London Football Podcast.

We despair at a woeful West Ham and ask how insufferable Liverpool fans will be when they win the league, have a Ross Embleton-style robust conversation about Leyton Orient and hang out the bunting as Dagenham & Redbridge make the Essex Senior Cup final.

All this plus is it time for #HammerheadOut, some Celebrity Big Brother chat and where to go drinking with John Power from Cast, as well as Declan Rice potentially playing for a move away from West Ham.

Not forgetting all the latest non league news and fixtures from the Isthmian Leagues and Essex Senior League - of course providing the weather improves or it could be plenty more postponements this weekend.