Search

Advanced search

East London Football Podcast: Hammerhead out, a robust Leyton Orient chat and Essex Senior Cup glory

PUBLISHED: 13:00 21 February 2020

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

PA Wire/PA Images

Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans, Jacob Ranson, Dan Bennett and Liverpool fan Cash Boyle for another East London Football Podcast.

You may also want to watch:

We despair at a woeful West Ham and ask how insufferable Liverpool fans will be when they win the league, have a Ross Embleton-style robust conversation about Leyton Orient and hang out the bunting as Dagenham & Redbridge make the Essex Senior Cup final.

All this plus is it time for #HammerheadOut, some Celebrity Big Brother chat and where to go drinking with John Power from Cast, as well as Declan Rice potentially playing for a move away from West Ham.

Not forgetting all the latest non league news and fixtures from the Isthmian Leagues and Essex Senior League - of course providing the weather improves or it could be plenty more postponements this weekend.

Most Read

Police on scene after gunshots outside Newham Hospital

Police are investigating after gunshots outside Newham Hospital in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google

Zombie convention battered by complaints crashes out of ExCel at eleventh hour

Thousands of Walking Dead fans converged on London for previous events. Right: customers who have had to fight for refunds. Pictures: Karen Schofield/Kelly Almond/Ella Glaesener/Lani Melarkey

Woman stabbed in Little Ilford Park

A woman has been stabbed in Little Ilford Park. Picture: Google

Police appeal after three ‘extremely concerning’ linked firearms incidents

Three men were in a taxi in Evelyn Road when they were followed by a moped. Picture: Google Maps

Man charged with attempted murder over Little Ilford Park stabbing

A woman has been stabbed in Little Ilford Park. Picture: Google

Most Read

Police on scene after gunshots outside Newham Hospital

Police are investigating after gunshots outside Newham Hospital in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google

Zombie convention battered by complaints crashes out of ExCel at eleventh hour

Thousands of Walking Dead fans converged on London for previous events. Right: customers who have had to fight for refunds. Pictures: Karen Schofield/Kelly Almond/Ella Glaesener/Lani Melarkey

Woman stabbed in Little Ilford Park

A woman has been stabbed in Little Ilford Park. Picture: Google

Police appeal after three ‘extremely concerning’ linked firearms incidents

Three men were in a taxi in Evelyn Road when they were followed by a moped. Picture: Google Maps

Man charged with attempted murder over Little Ilford Park stabbing

A woman has been stabbed in Little Ilford Park. Picture: Google

Latest from the Newham Recorder

East London Football Podcast: Hammerhead out, a robust Leyton Orient chat and Essex Senior Cup glory

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

West Ham’s damage limitation tactic is a disgrace

West Ham United manager David Moyes ahead of the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Hammers have to work hard to take points says defender Diop ahead of Liverpool trip

West Ham United's Pablo Zabaleta (left) and Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Netball: London Pulse look to silence Sirens in Superleague opener

Olivia Tchine in action for London Pulse (Pic: Marc Morris)

Orient coach Embleton wants to finish the campaign with a positive goal difference

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020
Drive 24