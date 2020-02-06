East London Football Podcast: West Ham misery, O's progression, and Daggers still in trouble

West Ham United's Kevin Nolan celebrates scoring (pic: Stephen Pond/Empics) EMPICS Sport

Jacob Ranson is joined by West Ham correspondent Dave Evans and Romford and Ilford Recorder chief reporter Matt Clemenson to run you through yet another busy week in East London Football.

West Ham threw away a lead against Brighton to slip into the bottom three in the Premier League and now face a tough trip to Manchester City.

All this, the signing of Jarrod Bowen, the appointment of Kevin Nolan and much more surrounding the Hammers.

You may also want to watch:

Leyton Orient stretched further clear of relegation trouble with an emphatic 3-0 win over Stevenage and now face two crunch clashes that could cement survival in the Football League.

Dagenham & Redbridge were held to a goalless draw at Wrexham in a game where they were the better side and will now face Stockport County.

But they're still only just above the National League relegation zone by three points.

All this and the latest non league news including Hornchurch, Romford, Barking and the Essex Senior League.