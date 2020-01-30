Search

East London Football Podcast: West Ham misery, O's seal a much-needed win, and the McMahon effect

PUBLISHED: 13:00 31 January 2020

Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans, Jacob Ranson and Dan Bennett for another East London Football Podcast.

West Ham United put in a poor performance to crash out of the FA Cup to Championship side West Brom before also losing 2-0 to runaway league leaders Liverpool in mid-week.

They now return face a huge test against Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend as they desperately look to avoid dropping into the Premier League relegation zone.

You may also want to watch:

We also spoke about their chances of survival and new signing Tomas Soucek from Slavia Prague.

Leyton Orient wise it was a positive week as they sealed their first home victory since October, 12, when they won 2-1 against Newport County on Saturday.

The O's did lose 2-0 in mid-week to Crewe Alexandra but put in a positive performance and they now face an important run of fixtures starting with a short trip to Stevenage this weekend.

When it came to Dagenham & Redbridge we spoke about their victories over Notts County and Tilbury as well as the early impacts new manager Daryl McMahon has had on the squad following his arrival.

Further down the non league pyramid, Hornchurch winger George Saunders is currently on trial at Crystal Palace, while we also told you the weekend's fixtures.

