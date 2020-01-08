East London Football Podcast: FA Cup glory, two new managers and Mary Poppins

New Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon claps the fans during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans and Jacob Ranson for another East London Football Podcast.

West Ham United continue their good start to life under new manager David Moyes with a 2-0 victory over Gillingham to progress into the next round of the FA Cup and set up a tie with West Brom and former manager Slaven Bilic.

They now return to league action with a Friday night match away to eighth-place Sheffield United.

Leyton Orient have finally handed Ross Embleton the role of head coach following a long stint as interim head coach.

The O's have signed goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux and extended the loan deal of George Marsh but expect more signings.

Dagenham & Redbridge also have a new manager as Daryl McMahon has come in to replace Peter Taylor.

We spoke about his ambitions, style, and what he may bring to the club as well as the departure of first-team coach Jody Brown.

Further down the non league pyramid Hornchurch face Aveley in the FA Trophy while Romford make seven signings ahead of their away trip to Cambridge City.