East London Football Podcast: FA Cup glory, two new managers and Mary Poppins

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 January 2020

New Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon claps the fans during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

New Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon claps the fans during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans and Jacob Ranson for another East London Football Podcast.

West Ham United continue their good start to life under new manager David Moyes with a 2-0 victory over Gillingham to progress into the next round of the FA Cup and set up a tie with West Brom and former manager Slaven Bilic.

They now return to league action with a Friday night match away to eighth-place Sheffield United.

Leyton Orient have finally handed Ross Embleton the role of head coach following a long stint as interim head coach.

The O's have signed goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux and extended the loan deal of George Marsh but expect more signings.

Dagenham & Redbridge also have a new manager as Daryl McMahon has come in to replace Peter Taylor.

We spoke about his ambitions, style, and what he may bring to the club as well as the departure of first-team coach Jody Brown.

Further down the non league pyramid Hornchurch face Aveley in the FA Trophy while Romford make seven signings ahead of their away trip to Cambridge City.

'It was quite an undertaking': Three year transformation of Boleyn Ground and backyard recorded on film

Rob Cram filmed the redevelopments for a few seconds every week for three years. Picture: Rob Cram

Jailed: Canning Town heroin dealer who helped run county lines network

Jeffrey Goodwin admitted being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and had two years added to a sentence he is already serving for another offence. Picture: Kent Police

Missing girl who was believed to be in Stratford area has been found

Police have located a missing girl who was believed to be in Stratford. Picture: Met Police

Witness appeal after pair suffer head injuries in West Ham station assault

West Ham station. Picture: Steve Poston

600 protesters join Newham march against controversial citizenship law in India

The march started in Romford Road on Saturday morning (January 4). Picture: Jon King

