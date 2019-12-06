Search

Advanced search

East London Football Podcast: West Ham endure mixed week, O's look forward, while Daggers in injury crisis

PUBLISHED: 13:00 06 December 2019

West Ham United's Declan Rice celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

West Ham United's Declan Rice celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

PA Wire/PA Images

Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans, Jacob Ranson and Sports Editor Lee Power for another East London Football Podcast.

Our West Ham United correspondent Dave Evans spoke about their terrific 1-0 victory over Chelsea to only somewhat come back down to earth with a 2-0 defeat to Wolves just days later.

Sports Editor and Arsenal fan Lee Power chimed in alongside Dave Evans to talk about the upcoming clash between the Hammers and the Gunners.

The pair also spoke about whether Manuel Pellegrini is the right man for the job and whether many Arsenal players would even make the West Ham starting line-up.

You may also want to watch:

Leyton Orient wise Jacob Ranson caught us up to speed with the latest on Ross Embleton, the penalty shoot-out defeat to Bristol Rovers in the Leasing.com Trophy, and whether Ruel Sotiriou and a number of others youngsters could get their chance to play more first-team football.

The O's make the trip to fellow strugglers Oldham Athletic this weekend as they desperately search for a result.

When it came to Dagenham & Redbridge we spoke about the bad run of form, injury crisis, and of course manager Peter Taylor's knee operation.

They will look to bounce back against Maidenhead United.

Further down the non league pyramid, Romford have announced the signing of rapper Ramz, Hornchurch crashed out of the Essex Senior Cup thanks to a Leroy Lita goal while Barking look to continue their prolific form.

Most Read

East Area police officer sacked without notice after being jailed for Newham crash-for-cash insurance scam

Thte Met has sacked officer Hardeep Dehal after he was jailed for insurance fraud involving a staged crash in Boxley Street, Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Dagenham woman catches Plaistow cemetery gardeners pocketing booze tributes at partner’s grave

Sue wanted to create a shrine to her partner who died in May at the age of 48 from Motor Neurone Disease. Picture: Jon King

Jailed: ‘Chemsex’ dealer in Docklands who had £10k of sex drugs stashed in his holdall

Dariusz Jakubik... caught with �10k of chemsex drugs in back of his car. Picture: City Police

Doorbell camera captured fatal stabbing of Manor Park student, court hears

The trial is taking place at the Old Bailey. Picture: PA

Jailed: West Ham drug dealer who ran county lines networks

Oludewa Okorosobo and Seif Khalid Hashim have been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

East Area police officer sacked without notice after being jailed for Newham crash-for-cash insurance scam

Thte Met has sacked officer Hardeep Dehal after he was jailed for insurance fraud involving a staged crash in Boxley Street, Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Dagenham woman catches Plaistow cemetery gardeners pocketing booze tributes at partner’s grave

Sue wanted to create a shrine to her partner who died in May at the age of 48 from Motor Neurone Disease. Picture: Jon King

Jailed: ‘Chemsex’ dealer in Docklands who had £10k of sex drugs stashed in his holdall

Dariusz Jakubik... caught with �10k of chemsex drugs in back of his car. Picture: City Police

Doorbell camera captured fatal stabbing of Manor Park student, court hears

The trial is taking place at the Old Bailey. Picture: PA

Jailed: West Ham drug dealer who ran county lines networks

Oludewa Okorosobo and Seif Khalid Hashim have been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

East London Football Podcast: West Ham endure mixed week, O’s look forward, while Daggers in injury crisis

West Ham United's Declan Rice celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Leyton Orient facing selection headache for Oldham Athletic trip says Embleton

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Playfinder’s mission to create a healthier, happier nation through sport is on target

Playerfinder app (Pic:My Local Pitch)

Broken boilers, cockroaches and asbestos floors: Dispossessed tenants in Canning Town have waited eight years for change

Left: Part of Freemasons Road, now earmarked for demolition. Right from top: Mears tenants Boglarka Filler, Margaret Agyapong and Sam Napa are fed up with the slow progress. Pictures: Hannah Somerville/Tony Aldis, Openeye Film

‘I still think I’m in a dream’: Mum’s grief after son stabbed to death at party

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists