East London Football Podcast: West Ham endure mixed week, O's look forward, while Daggers in injury crisis

West Ham United's Declan Rice celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium. PA Wire/PA Images

Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans, Jacob Ranson and Sports Editor Lee Power for another East London Football Podcast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Our West Ham United correspondent Dave Evans spoke about their terrific 1-0 victory over Chelsea to only somewhat come back down to earth with a 2-0 defeat to Wolves just days later.

Sports Editor and Arsenal fan Lee Power chimed in alongside Dave Evans to talk about the upcoming clash between the Hammers and the Gunners.

The pair also spoke about whether Manuel Pellegrini is the right man for the job and whether many Arsenal players would even make the West Ham starting line-up.

You may also want to watch:

Leyton Orient wise Jacob Ranson caught us up to speed with the latest on Ross Embleton, the penalty shoot-out defeat to Bristol Rovers in the Leasing.com Trophy, and whether Ruel Sotiriou and a number of others youngsters could get their chance to play more first-team football.

The O's make the trip to fellow strugglers Oldham Athletic this weekend as they desperately search for a result.

When it came to Dagenham & Redbridge we spoke about the bad run of form, injury crisis, and of course manager Peter Taylor's knee operation.

They will look to bounce back against Maidenhead United.

Further down the non league pyramid, Romford have announced the signing of rapper Ramz, Hornchurch crashed out of the Essex Senior Cup thanks to a Leroy Lita goal while Barking look to continue their prolific form.