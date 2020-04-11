The East London Football Podcast: Noble efforts, furlough and former glories

West Ham United's Mark Noble celebrates a goal PA Wire/PA Images

Matt Withers is joined via Zoom by Dave Evans and Dan Bennett to discuss the ongoing suspension of football activity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the topics on the table are Mark Noble’s kind gesture, Leyton Orient’s move to furlough staff and happier times for Dagenham & Redbridge as seen through the eyes of former striker Paul Benson.

Orient’s Ultimate Quaran Team online tournament, Alexis Sanchez and Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor also make their way into the conversation in the continued absence of live sporting action to analyse.

