Svitkova ‘very excited’ to join West Ham Women

PUBLISHED: 14:21 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:21 17 July 2020

Josh Bunting

Katerina Svitkova shows off her West Ham shirt (pic Griffiths Photographers)

Katerina Svitkova shows off her West Ham shirt (pic Griffiths Photographers)

Katerina Svitkova says she is ‘very excited’ to have signed with West Ham United Women for the 2020-21 season.

The Czech Republic international was announced as a new arrival, from Slavia Prague, on Thursday and became Matt Beard’s third signing of the summer.

Maz Pacheco and goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold have also joined the ranks, with attacking midfielder Svitkova having won the Czech player of the year award three times.

She netted 188 goals in 177 appeaances for Slavia Prague, topping the Czech Division One scoring charts in 2016-17 and 2017-18, and told whufc.com: “I’m very excited to join West Ham. It’s a very big club, with a big history and in a very nice city.

“I hope I can help the club to achieve their goals and I hope we will be successful together.

“I wanted to join West Ham because there are very good players here and I love the coaching staff. They have been brilliant, and I like their work. I am very excited to be with them and I think I can improve with them.

“I also think that the Barclays FA WSL is the best competition in the women’s game. I think England has the best players and it was my dream to play in England.”

Svitkova also gained international recognition when her Champions League quarter-final equaliser against Bayern Munich – a wonder-strike from 35 yards – was nominated for the Goal of the Season award.

Speaking about that goal she added: “I think everybody saw this goal! It was my biggest success. I was sad to not get through those Champions League quarter-finals, but it was an amazing game and we played in front of 8,000 people, which was the biggest game for Slavia Prague.

“I just think I’m a good teammate and I can really help the team to score goals, whether that means passing or scoring goals myself. I hope I can get the opportunity to play here.”

Svitkova also heaped praise on fellow Czech Republic international Tomas Soucek, who has shown great form for the West Ham men’s senior side since the Premier League restart last month.

“Tomas is the best player in the Czech Republic, and he was amazing for Slavia Prague,” she said.

“He was a real leader in the team, and he has been playing really well since he came here. I like his style and it’s great that he’s doing so well here, in England. I hope I can do as well as he has.”

Svitková made her full senior international debut as a 17-year-oldin February 2014, featuring in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Italy. So far she has 31 caps to her name, with 17 goals scored for her country.

The midfielder went on to talk about her excitement about playing for the Hammers as she said: “I’ve heard that the West Ham fans are the best in England and so I’m really excited and looking forward to meeting you. I hope that we love each other.”

