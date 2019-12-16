West Ham ratings v Southampton

Joy at last for the Hammers, but who was our starman?

WEST HAM RATINGS

DAVID MARTIN 8

Only two shots on target to deal with but did so much more with his coolness under some intense pressure.

RYAN FREDERICKS 7

His pace got him out of trouble at times, but had a tough time against Djeneopo. Held his nerve.

AARON CRESSWELL 7

Coped well as Southampton came at the Hammers defence in the closing stages. Is in decent form at the moment in defence and attack.

FABIAN BALBUENA 7

Beginning to find his feet again and looked the part in this game with some timely tackles and cool play.

ANGELO OGBONNA 8

Continues to play at the top of his game. Good headers away and some strong challenges helped keep the clean sheet.

MARK NOBLE 7

Worked so hard as usual. He got things moving with some telling passes and tackles and was an inspiration.

DECLAN RICE 6

Lost the ball acouple of times, but generally won it back. Scored with a header, but disallowed.

ROBERT SNODGRASS 7

Had a hand in the goal with a good cross and was always a willing runner. Booked again and now suspended.

PABLO FORNALS 8

Had another excellent game. Denied a goal by a brilliant save and got the assist for the goal, his third in four games.

MICHAIL ANTONIO 9*

Breathtaking, swashbuckling, brilliant performance where he never stopped running and battling. Helped make the goal and deserved his own.

SEBASTIEN HALLER 9

Great to see him playing up front with someone else and getting the service he has been starved of. Scored and could have had a couple more.

SUBSTITUTES

ANDRIY YARMOLENKO 5

Could have cost the win with ridiculous drag back which led to a disallowed equaliser. Missed a good chance.

CARLOS SANCHEZ 6

Came on to try and keep things tight at the back in the closing stages and just about managed it.