West Ham ratings v Southampton

PUBLISHED: 11:30 16 December 2019

West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal before the goal was disallowed during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal before the goal was disallowed during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

PA Wire/PA Images

Joy at last for the Hammers, but who was our starman?

West Ham United goalkeeper David Martin celebrates their victory after the final whistle during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.West Ham United goalkeeper David Martin celebrates their victory after the final whistle during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

WEST HAM RATINGS

DAVID MARTIN 8

Only two shots on target to deal with but did so much more with his coolness under some intense pressure.

Southampton's Cedric Soares (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.Southampton's Cedric Soares (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

RYAN FREDERICKS 7

His pace got him out of trouble at times, but had a tough time against Djeneopo. Held his nerve.

AARON CRESSWELL 7

Southampton's Danny Ings (left) and West Ham United's Fabian Balbuena battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.Southampton's Danny Ings (left) and West Ham United's Fabian Balbuena battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Coped well as Southampton came at the Hammers defence in the closing stages. Is in decent form at the moment in defence and attack.

FABIAN BALBUENA 7

Beginning to find his feet again and looked the part in this game with some timely tackles and cool play.

West Ham United's Mark Noble (left) and Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.West Ham United's Mark Noble (left) and Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

ANGELO OGBONNA 8

Continues to play at the top of his game. Good headers away and some strong challenges helped keep the clean sheet.

MARK NOBLE 7

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.West Ham United's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Worked so hard as usual. He got things moving with some telling passes and tackles and was an inspiration.

DECLAN RICE 6

Lost the ball acouple of times, but generally won it back. Scored with a header, but disallowed.

Referee Martin Atkinson (centre) talks to West Ham United's Michail Antonio (left) after his goal is disallowed during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.Referee Martin Atkinson (centre) talks to West Ham United's Michail Antonio (left) after his goal is disallowed during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

ROBERT SNODGRASS 7

Had a hand in the goal with a good cross and was always a willing runner. Booked again and now suspended.

PABLO FORNALS 8

Had another excellent game. Denied a goal by a brilliant save and got the assist for the goal, his third in four games.

MICHAIL ANTONIO 9*

Breathtaking, swashbuckling, brilliant performance where he never stopped running and battling. Helped make the goal and deserved his own.

SEBASTIEN HALLER 9

Great to see him playing up front with someone else and getting the service he has been starved of. Scored and could have had a couple more.

SUBSTITUTES

ANDRIY YARMOLENKO 5

Could have cost the win with ridiculous drag back which led to a disallowed equaliser. Missed a good chance.

CARLOS SANCHEZ 6

Came on to try and keep things tight at the back in the closing stages and just about managed it.

