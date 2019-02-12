Search

Beard revels in So-Hyun’s display as West Ham get the better of Reading

PUBLISHED: 14:23 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:23 21 February 2019

West Ham United Women manager Matt Beard (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham United Women manager Matt Beard (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hammers collected a 2-1 triumph away to the Royals on Wednesday

Matt Beard lavished praise on West Ham United Women’s Cho So-Hyun after a 2-1 win at Reading in the Women’s Super League.

Alisha Lehmann scored twice for the Hammers on Wednesday night as they ended a three-game losing streak in the league with a success at the Royals.

The Switzerland international opened the scoring midway through the first half, before doubling up early in the second period, but a penalty for the hosts in the 66th minute set up a nervy finish that the visitors came through.

Recent addition So-Hyun provided assists for both of Lehmann’s goals on the night, which drew effusive praise from manager Beard.

He told the club website: “Cho’s a great passer of the ball and the weight of her passes as well, she’s such an intelligent player.

“It’s funny because there was a time in the second half where I was wanting her to clip it, but she brought it down, played it around the corner and we got it in.

“She’s not the Korean captain and international player with so many caps for no reason; she’s a world-class player and has definitely brought a lot to our team and I’m really pleased with it.”

Though they have been in sticky form in the league of late, the win for West Ham at Reading was a third straight in all competitions.

And Beard believes the latest triumph was fully deserved, adding: “I thought we were excellent and we had a great start to the game.

“I was a little bit worried to be honest because we were a little bit sloppy in the warm-up. I thought we had a great start to the game.

“I thought we thoroughly deserved the three points tand we could have won by a higher margin, but at the end of the day we’ve shown a lot of character and resilience.

“Reading are a good side. They put us under a lot of pressure, but I felt we dealt with everything, especially in the final minutes and I felt we managed the game really well.

“We’ve played some good stuff in the last two cup games and I felt some of the football was excellent and everyone that participated was outstanding.”

West Ham now face a lengthy break until their next game, with no scheduled fixture until they host Everton in the league at Rush Green on Wednesday March 13 (7.45pm).

