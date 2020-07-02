Player ratings: West Ham show character to beat Chelsea in much-needed result

West Ham United's Michail Antonio shoots whilst under pressure from Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger PA Wire/PA Images

Here is my player ratings from West Ham United’s late 3-2 victory over Chelsea in their second match back at the London Stadium since the Premier League restarted.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium West Ham United's Tomas Soucek (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium

Lukasz Fabianski (6) - The Polish shot-stopper should have done better on Willian’s free-kick in the 72nd minute that saw Chelsea level the score at 2-2.

Ryan Fredericks (6) - Fredericks didn’t have bundles to do on the right until Chelsea made a few substitutions. He coped well with the pressure and put in a solid performance.

Issa Diop (6) - The Frenchman struggled to deal with American Christian Pulisic and gave away the penalty where Willian netted the visitors first goal. Needs to improve, but looked slightly more assured with Ogbonna alongside him.

Angelo Ogbonna (8)- Ogbonna made a huge difference to this West Ham side as he brought a real presence at the back. In the early stages of the game the Italian was all you could hear in the stands. Very vocal, looked solid, and a great return.

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (left) and Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic battle for the ball West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (left) and Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic battle for the ball

Aaron Cresswell (6) - The left-back coped well with the pressure from Willian down the flank and managed to keep him fairly quiet. The Brazilian’s goals both came from set-pieces.

Declan Rice (8) - Rice put in a typical hard-working midfield performance and looked like a natural captain. Didn’t allow Chelsea’s midfield to create much at all, especially Ross Barkley in the first-half, and the only thing he could be criticised about was hacking down Pulisic for Willian’s second.

You may also want to watch:

Tomas Soucek (8)- The Czech midfielder netted a brace, but of course only one counted. His work rate was second to none and he covers so much grass. Had a goal dubiously disallowed by VAR after a four-minute check. Scored with a towering header on the stroke of half time which was richly deserved after an excellent first 45 minutes.

West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) and Chelsea's Willian battle for the ball West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) and Chelsea's Willian battle for the ball

Pablo Fornals (6)- Yet another quiet game for Fornals. Didn’t create much at all in the first-half, but did lay on a clever pass to Bowen, who crossed in for Antonio’s goal.

Manuel Lanzini (6.5) - The Argentine started slow in his first start since January, but grew into the game, and got better. Hopefully this could see Lanzini come back into form.

Jarrod Bowen (9) - Good deliveries from his corners, ran Marcos Alonso ragged, and picked up two assists. Set up Soucek’s equaliser with an excellent corner and then bagged a second assist six minutes after the break laying the ball on a plate for Antonio to tap home in the 51st minute.

Michail Antonio (9) - Worked hard, should have tested the goalkeeper in the 12th minute. Took his goal well, and then set-up Andriy Yarmolenko for the winner. He ran himself into the ground and caused problems for the Chelsea defence. Held the ball up well, won headers, and ran at their backline all game.

Subs:

Wilshere 67 for Lanzini (6) - The former Arsenal midfielder has missed majority of the season, but looked fairly bright, and made some decent passes.

Yarmolenko 77 for Bowen (8) - Great substitution from Moyes! Scored a stunner in the 90th minute to seal the much-needed three points for the Hammers. Looked sharp and could cause Moyes a headache going forward.