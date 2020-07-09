Player ratings: Midfield duo Rice and Soucek shine in disappointing Burnley defeat

West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) and Burnley's Erik Pieters battle for the ball PA Wire/PA Images

Here is my player ratings from West Ham United’s 1-0 defeat to Burnley as they still desperately fight to secure their Premier League status for next season.

Burnley's Jay Rodriguez (centre) in action with West Ham United's Issa Diop (left) and Tomas Soucek Burnley's Jay Rodriguez (centre) in action with West Ham United's Issa Diop (left) and Tomas Soucek

Lukasz Fabianski (6)- The Polish shot-stopper made a couple decent saves and got his hand to Jay Rodriguez’s goal. He didn’t do too much wrong.

Ryan Fredericks (5)- The full-back gets caught out, but uses his pace to get himself out of danger. Never overlaps or looks a danger going forward despite having such pace. Disappointing match.

Issa Diop (5) - A disappointing performance from the Frenchman, struggled and panicked on the ball. The youngster needs to find his form again as he is getting worse instead of progressing.

Angelo Ogbonna (6) - Ogbonna was the best in the backline, very vocal and tried to lead the line, but was the only one up to the challenge. Kept Matej Vydra quiet.

West Ham United's Declan Rice walks off the pitch as team-mate Michail Antonio lies dejected after the Premier League match at London Stadium West Ham United's Declan Rice walks off the pitch as team-mate Michail Antonio lies dejected after the Premier League match at London Stadium

Aaron Creswell (5) - The left-back was at fault for Burnley’s goal, let Jay Rodriguez get across him, and didn’t read the cross from Charlie Taylor at all. Didn’t deliver any good crosses going forward and must improve.

Declan Rice (7) - Rice put in his normal shift, 100 per cent effort, won plenty of tackles in midfield and defence but lacked options to move the ball to going forward.

Tomas Soucek (7)- The Czech midfielder’s second effort was brilliant. If the ball was lost, he’d find a way to win it back and was absolutely everywhere in the first-half. Tired in the second-half.

Pablo Fornals (5) - The creative midfielder was very quiet yet again. Looked bright in the opening stages but got worse as the game went on. Looked lost once being put out on the wing.

Andriy Yarmolenko (5) - The Ukrainian made his first start since November and struggled to get into the game. Burnley didn’t allow the winger to cut in and shoot, which made him ineffective.

Jarrod Bowen (6)- Tried his best to create something, moved around positionally, but had no real joys. The effort was there and on another day it might have paid off.

Michail Antonio (6) - Caused chaos in the first-half with his pace and power, got out on the left often to run with the ball. Missed a glorious chance shortly after Burnley took the lead. Looked frustrated and tired late in the second-half.

Subs:

Sebastien Haller (Yarmolenko 62) (5) - Returned from injury and should have scored with his first touch but failed to convert from point blank range.

Albian Ajeti (Fornals 86) (6) - Hard to judge the striker from his brief cameo, didn’t really get any service or anything of much.