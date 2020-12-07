Hammers fans are confident despite winning run being ended by Manchester United

West Ham United's Vladimir Coufal (left) and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The London Stadium. PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United fan and budding journalist Kwame Boakye remaining positive despite the winning run coming to an end in the Premier League.

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (left) and Manchester United's Alex Telles battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The London Stadium. West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (left) and Manchester United's Alex Telles battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The London Stadium.

The winning streak had to come to an end at some point, however to be sat seventh in the league after 11 games is an incredible effort and one defeat doesn’t detract from that.

Yes going third would’ve been true nosebleed territory, however it was only a few months ago that we were in real danger of being third from bottom and slipping through the trapdoor; so to not to even have worry about a relegation battle this season is real and tangible progress.

Saturday night was a tale of missed opportunities, had we been more clinical it’s no exaggeration to say we would’ve been out of sight by half time.

However, though Manchester United are a poor imitation of the side that dominated English football under Sir Alex Ferguson’s stewardship; they still have the individual quality to hurt you.

West Ham United fans celebrate their side's first goal of the game, scored by Tomas Soucek (not pictured) during the Premier League match at The London Stadium. West Ham United fans celebrate their side's first goal of the game, scored by Tomas Soucek (not pictured) during the Premier League match at The London Stadium.

Quite rightly expectations were high and there was a real sense we could beat Man United at home for a third successive season and really stake a claim as top six contenders, however the reality of the situation is that we don’t have the strength in depth in certain positions that the sides around us possess.

In particular I’m referring to our striking options; we didn’t have a striker on the bench with Michail Antonio injured and if something were to happen to Sebastien Haller we’d be relying playing Jarrod Bowen or Andriy Yarmolenko up front.

With the greatest will in the world it’s hard to see us winning many matches with either of those two taking up the mantle.

The other position I feel we lack depth is central midfield; again if Declan Rice or Tomas Soucek were unavailable we’d only have Mark Noble and Robert Snodgrass who have a combined age of 66 to deputise.

We have been fortunate on the injury front (Antonio aside), but if we are to really threaten the established order then we need to bolster our ranks with quality in January.

Leeds on Friday night will be an altogether different proposition; they are a joy to watch with their relentless, aggressive and fast paced football.

We however possess the greater quality, so maybe we can do to Leeds what Manchester United did to us.