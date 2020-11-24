West Ham are showing their worth as they continue good run with Sheffield victory

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (left) and Sheffield United's George Baldock battle for the ball PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United fan and budding journalist Kwame Boakye is now starting to believe that the Hammers can enjoy a successful season in the Premier League.

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game

This is not the West Ham that we are used to and long may that continue, we are currently eight points from the relegation zone and six points off the summit, when was that last the case after nine games?

The win against Sheffield United was a thoroughly professional one. For far too long now we have turned up for the glamour fixtures but have struggled to raise our game against opposition that we should be beating, that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.

The job that David Moyes and his coaching staff have done since football returned from lockdown doesn’t get the credit that it deserves, at the back end of last season our form was terrific and the wins over Chelsea, Norwich and Watford in particular were of the highest level; those results and performances have bled over into this campaign.

To have four clean sheets and secured back to back wins twice this season is something simply we’re simply not used to and whilst we may not be playing the most scintillating of football, we carry a fantastic goal threat; typified by the four scored against Wolves, three at Leicester and three at Tottenham.

That soft underbelly masquerading as ‘flair’ has been replaced by hard work, grit and determination, not adjectives you could use to describe the Hammers in recent years. And what has happened to the likes of Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna and Arthur Masuaku? They’re all experiencing a renaissance and it wasn’t too long ago they seemed destined for the scrap heap.

Even Sebastien Haller’s performances are progressively improving and the way he smashed in the winner at Bramall Lane was a timely reminder of what he is capable of.

If we can stay injury free and maintain this form into December, Moyes will be well within his rights to knock on the doors of Messers Gold and Sullivan and demand they bring in the two or three players needed to give us the best possible chance of sneaking into Europe.

Our opponents next Monday; Aston Villa perfectly sum up this season, they obliterated Arsenal and really should have won the game by more than three goals and yet they succumbed to an average at best Brighton side on Saturday.

The consistency of our performance and results gives us belief going into that fixture; however this season is far from easy to predict.