Fan’s column: Magnificent comeback away to Tottenham

West Ham United fan and budding journalist Kwame Boakye gives his views on the club’s comeback away to rivals Tottenham and believes Fulham is the next big test with Manchester City and Liverpool on the horizon.

West Ham United will play Fulham at the London Stadium on November 7. If we beat The Cottagers then we can really start to believe.

The comeback at Spurs was magnificent, the technical brilliance with which Manuel Lanzini cut across the ball and majestically thumped it into the top corner past the despairing attempts of Hugo Lloris was something akin to a Hollywood blockbuster.

Part of the very fabric of West Ham’s DNA is to turn up for the big games. A London derby under the lights against Tottenham is very much the kind of fixture we traditionally get up for.

However it’s always been the matches against the likes of Burnley and Brighton where we have perennially had our bubbles burst.

In fact when West Ham dispatched Manchester United 3-1 at home in 2018 we were all purring over our front three of Andriy Yarmolenko, Felipe Anderson and the mercurial Marko Arnautovic and what a team with such flair could go on to achieve.

In our next fixture we lost 1-0 at Brighton and as quickly as our expectations had been raised, they were just as quickly squashed by an encounter that our supposedly all conquering and swashbuckling side couldn’t be bothered to get up for.

When the fixtures were released many, myself included, thought there was a chance we could be bottom after seven games with no points on the board.

Of that horrendous start we now only have two matches remaining against an uninspiring Manchester City and a wounded Liverpool, even if we lose them both the seven points we have on the board ensures we’ve had a good start to the season.

The spirit that David Moyes and his coaching staff have fostered into the first team is a joy to witness. We may not be playing the sexiest of football but the determination, effort, desire and never-say-die commitment cannot be called into question.

For far too long West Ham have had style (fleetingly) with no substance. We now have that substance, we don’t appear to be a soft touch anymore.