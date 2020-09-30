Fan’s column: West Ham boss Moyes must take praise for Wolves win

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United fan and budding journalist Kwame Boakye gives his views on the club’s 4-0 win over Wolves.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves (left) and West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves (left) and West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

All credit must go to David Moyes for West Ham’s humbling of Wolves on Sunday. With the team unchanged after the midweek destruction of Hull City, Hammers fans the world over let out a collective audible groan.

The key to victory against a Wolves side who perennially beat us without getting out of first gear surely lay with merging the attacking qualities of the side we’ve been putting out in the Carabao Cup, with the grit, energy and work rate of the team that took Arsenal to the limit at the Emirates.

One thing that both sides have in common is an abundance of goals. Nine in two games is testament to that, and whilst the cup side might be more pleasing on the eye, the league side will almost bully you into submission, as Wolves experienced on Sunday night.

Moyes, love him or hate him, has a knack of getting a tune out of players who should be doing better.

Marko Arnautovic is poster boy for this. Before Moyes rocked up at the London Stadium in his first spell, the Austrian winger had been a complete and utter flop. Moyes converted him into a striker and a fantastic partnership with Manuel Lanzini ensued and ultimately was the catalyst for survival that season.

History has repeated itself as Moyes has done the same thing with Michail Antonio.

The converted striker has never looked more threatening and menacing than he does right now, and there are signs of a partnership akin to the Arnautoivc-Lanzini axis developing between Antonio and Jarrod Bowen.

Arthur Masuaku has also been a recipient of Moyes’ ability to reinvigorate talented players who have lost their way. The Congolese international has thrived in the new system and his cross for Sebastien Haller’s header exemplified how King Arthur is a man reborn in a shape that finally suits him.

One of the benefits of the night, which at first seemed a hindrance, is that our cup side is fully rested for our fourth-round clash at Everton. We can now unleash the likes of Yarmolenko, Haller, Lanzini and Anderson on Carlo Ancelloti’s men and that four can win us the game.

With only one poor performance – in the defeat to Newcastle – so far this season, perhaps now is the time to give Moyes some credit.