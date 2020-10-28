Hammers fans positive after City draw and are hoping to continue pushing forward

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (second right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United fan and budding journalist Kwame Boakye is feeling optimistic under manager David Moyes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Ham United's Fabian Balbuena (right) challenges Manchester City's Ruben Dias for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. West Ham United's Fabian Balbuena (right) challenges Manchester City's Ruben Dias for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

The progress at West Ham United is undeniable, the battling draw against Manchester City is simply the kind of performance and result that we were incapable of before David Moyes and his coaching staff rocked up to replace the hapless Manuel Pellegrini.

For far too long Pep Guardiola’s boys have rolled into east London and we’ve waved the white flag before they’d even stepped off the coach.

Before Saturday’s gutsy performance the aggregate score between the two sides at the London Stadium was an emphatic 22-1 in favour of the Sky Blues.

The fact that we took the lead, grew into the game and ended the first half the stronger side was incredibly surreal. Before the game there was a sense that Moyes might just be building something of substance at West Ham and that certainly seems to be the case.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (left) and West Ham United's Tomas Soucek battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (left) and West Ham United's Tomas Soucek battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

You may also want to watch:

It’s easy to forget given the debacles at Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland, that Moyes is more than capable of building and developing a squad of players.

His Everton side were a team of grafters that were incredibly difficult to beat. They had a real consistency in their performance levels and a bit of flair to complement their enduring and unrelenting work rate.

Dare I say that is exactly what we are starting to witness at West Ham. The fancy dans of the Pellegrini era often coined as “luxury players” are no longer in the team. The Moyes mantra of “you don’t run, you don’t play” is the ethos of a side who are prepared to work hard, hustle, harry and bully the opposition into submission.

Hopefully, the acquisition of Said Benrahma can be that little bit of flair to complement the industry.

To have eight points on the board after our truly horrendous run of fixtures must be lauded as a minor miracle. To be four games unbeaten in the Premier League is not territory we are used to.

Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday ends that run and regardless of the result we can go into the subsequent fixtures with confidence and optimism.

Forty points is, of course, the initial target as it is for all sides who are not currently part of the top six monopoly, however given our impressive start if we can maintain this form and stay relatively injury-free then perhaps we can swap the annual relegation dogfight for a scrap to get into Europe.