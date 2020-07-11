Search

Premier League: Norwich 0 West Ham 4

PUBLISHED: 14:46 11 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:46 11 July 2020

PA Sport

West Ham's Michail Antonio scores his side's third goal, and his hat-trick, at Carrow Road

West Ham's Michail Antonio scores his side's third goal, and his hat-trick, at Carrow Road

PA Wire/PA Images

Michail Antonio netted all four goals as West Ham moved six points clear of the relegation zone and sent Norwich back to the Championship.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates scoring his side's opening goalWest Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates scoring his side's opening goal

The Canaries were already six points adrift at the bottom of the table before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and their form since the restart last month took a turn for the worse.

The Hammers had been looking over their shoulders after losing their first matches since the resumpton, before beating Chelsea and earning a point at Newcastle.

But a midweek home defeat against Burnley meant they travelled to Carrow Road still far from assured of their top-flight status.

The hosts began brightly, with some good movement in and around the West Ham box, but without threatening Lukasz Fabianski.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (right) scores his side's second goalWest Ham United's Michail Antonio (right) scores his side's second goal

But it took less than 10 minutes for the Hammers to make Norwich’s task even harder, when Antonio volleyed home from close range at a corner to settle their nerves.

Teemu Pukki headed wide from a Jamal Lewis cross before the drinks break and Daniel Farke’s men had periods of attacking play, but were unable to threaten the visitors goal.

You may also want to watch:

Mario Vrancic had another chance from a free-kick just outside the box, but his effort sailed over the crossbar.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (left) is congratulated by substitute Jack Wilshere after scoring four goals at NorwichWest Ham United's Michail Antonio (left) is congratulated by substitute Jack Wilshere after scoring four goals at Norwich

Tim Krul kept his side’s hopes of a win alive towards the end of the first half with a flying save to deny Tomas Soucek’s first-time volley, but just before half-time Antonio doubled the advantage when heading home from returning captain Mark Noble’s free-kick.

That put an end to Norwich’s already slim hopes of survival and West Ham’s emphatic victory was secured with two more goals after the restart.

Antonio was almost denied by Krul, but the ball looped up and the West Ham star was able to head in the rebound to complete his hat-trick.

And, following the second drinks break, Ryan Fredericks went past Lukas Rupp and found Antonio, who scored his sixth goal since the Premier League restart from close range to complete the rout.

West Ham United's Mark Noble during the Premier League match at Carrow RoadWest Ham United's Mark Noble during the Premier League match at Carrow Road

West Ham: Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna (Balbuena 87), Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen (Yarmolenko 83), Noble (Wilshere 77), Fornals (Masuaku 83), Antonio (Haller 78).

Unused subs: Lanzini, Ajeti, Randolph, Johnson.

Referee: Kevin Friend.

Most Read

Police arrest 21 people after dawn raids linked to Stratford Park drug activity and violent crime

Officers swarm on a property during dawn raids in Newham and Waltham Forest this morning. Picture: Met Police

The first wave of Covid-19 at Newham Hospital, as told by ITU doctor Zara Al-Faham

Zara Al-Faham - a junior Intensive Care Unit doctor at Newham University Hospital - describes how she and her colleagues experienced the first wave of coronavirus. Picture: Zak Macauley

Newham to take part in asymptomatic coronavirus testing pilot

People considered high risk are set to be tested for coronavirus even if they have no symptoms. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Hackney man arrested on suspicion of murder after Plaistow man Stephen Morrisson stabbed in Epping

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

Mayor welcomes report into ‘radical’ overhaul of Newham’s democratic process

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz has responded to the independent report. Picture: Andrew Baker

