Premier League: Norwich 0 West Ham 4

Michail Antonio netted all four goals as West Ham moved six points clear of the relegation zone and sent Norwich back to the Championship.

The Canaries were already six points adrift at the bottom of the table before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and their form since the restart last month took a turn for the worse.

The Hammers had been looking over their shoulders after losing their first matches since the resumpton, before beating Chelsea and earning a point at Newcastle.

But a midweek home defeat against Burnley meant they travelled to Carrow Road still far from assured of their top-flight status.

The hosts began brightly, with some good movement in and around the West Ham box, but without threatening Lukasz Fabianski.

But it took less than 10 minutes for the Hammers to make Norwich’s task even harder, when Antonio volleyed home from close range at a corner to settle their nerves.

Teemu Pukki headed wide from a Jamal Lewis cross before the drinks break and Daniel Farke’s men had periods of attacking play, but were unable to threaten the visitors goal.

Mario Vrancic had another chance from a free-kick just outside the box, but his effort sailed over the crossbar.

Tim Krul kept his side’s hopes of a win alive towards the end of the first half with a flying save to deny Tomas Soucek’s first-time volley, but just before half-time Antonio doubled the advantage when heading home from returning captain Mark Noble’s free-kick.

That put an end to Norwich’s already slim hopes of survival and West Ham’s emphatic victory was secured with two more goals after the restart.

Antonio was almost denied by Krul, but the ball looped up and the West Ham star was able to head in the rebound to complete his hat-trick.

And, following the second drinks break, Ryan Fredericks went past Lukas Rupp and found Antonio, who scored his sixth goal since the Premier League restart from close range to complete the rout.

West Ham: Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna (Balbuena 87), Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen (Yarmolenko 83), Noble (Wilshere 77), Fornals (Masuaku 83), Antonio (Haller 78).

Unused subs: Lanzini, Ajeti, Randolph, Johnson.

Referee: Kevin Friend.