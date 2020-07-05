Search

Advanced search

Premier League: Newcastle 2 West Ham 2

PUBLISHED: 16:27 05 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:27 05 July 2020

PA Sport

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek (right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek (right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal

PA Wire/PA Images

Jonjo Shelvey denied West Ham a crucial victory in their fight for Premier League survival as Newcastle twice came from behind to snatch a point.

The Hammers, who boosted their hopes with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Chelsea in midweek, led 1-0 and 2-1 at St James’ Park, but eventually emerged with only a point to show for their efforts in a 2-2 draw.

Michail Antonio’s fourth-minute strike was cancelled out by Miguel Almiron and Tomas Soucek’s 24 minutes from time by Shelvey just seconds later with the Magpies stubbornly defending an unbeaten league run which now stretches to six games.

West Ham got off to the perfect start when Antonio’s clever flick allowed Pablo Fornals to lay the ball into Jarrod Bowen’s run down the right and after his cross had wrong-footed defender Jamaal Lascelles, Antonio lashed it into the roof of the net at the far post.

Keeper Lukasz Fabianski got down well at the other end six minutes later to turn away Dwight Gayle’s deflected free-kick after the striker had attempted to drill it under the defensive wall, but he was beaten with 17 minutes gone.

You may also want to watch:

Joelinton, Gayle and Allan Saint-Maximin combined well to feed the ball into the path of overlapping full-back Emil Krafth, and his driven cross allowed the fast-arriving Almiron to slide in ahead of the keeper and prod home.

West Ham’s response was impressive as, after weathering a spell of pressure, they took the game back to their hosts, who needed a good reaction save by Martin Dubravka to deny Bowen after he got his toe to Aaron Cresswell’s skidding 32nd-minute strike from distance just in front of the keeper.

Saint-Maximin, who had been relatively well contained by the Hammers for much of the half, chanced his arm from distance after cutting inside past Bowen six minutes before the break, but Fabianski was more than equal to the task.

The home side resumed in positive mood, Almiron firing wide from distance three minutes into the half, and with Nabil Bentaleb – a 43rd-minute replacement for the injured Isaac Hayden – snapping into tackles in the middle of the field, it was they who looked the more likely to take the lead.

Hammers boss David Moyes replaced Manuel Lanzini with Mark Noble in the search for fresh impetus, and it arrived with 66 minutes gone when, after Declan Rice’s header from Bowen’s corner had crashed back off the crossbar, Soucek stabbed the rebound past Dubravka.

However, the lead lasted just seconds as Shelvey exchanged passes with Dwight Gayle inside the box and fired into the bottom corner, with Fornals playing him onside.

Although substitute Andriy Yarmolenko forced a late save from Dubravka, there were to be no late heroics.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Is there a doctor here? East Ham sixth form sees 52 pupils earn medical course places

Twins Emmanuel and Edoard Beltazar are set to study medicine at University College London in September. Picture: LDRS

Police name Plaistow man stabbed to death in Epping

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

Hundreds arrested across Essex and London as criminal instant messaging platform is cracked

Officers have seized more than £13.4million in cash - £5m of this in one operation alone. This is the largest single cash seizure the Met police has ever made. Picture: Essex Police

‘It feels like a dream’: Plaistow pupil earns £63k boarding school bursary

The Cumberland School pupil Kira Maiberg with assistant headteacher Amy Brown. Picture: Tom Barnes

Two men arrested, gun and ‘Rambo’ knife seized at unlicensed music event in Custom House

Two men were arrested at an unlicensed music event in Hoskins Close on Friday, June 26. Picture: Google

Most Read

Is there a doctor here? East Ham sixth form sees 52 pupils earn medical course places

Twins Emmanuel and Edoard Beltazar are set to study medicine at University College London in September. Picture: LDRS

Police name Plaistow man stabbed to death in Epping

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

Hundreds arrested across Essex and London as criminal instant messaging platform is cracked

Officers have seized more than £13.4million in cash - £5m of this in one operation alone. This is the largest single cash seizure the Met police has ever made. Picture: Essex Police

‘It feels like a dream’: Plaistow pupil earns £63k boarding school bursary

The Cumberland School pupil Kira Maiberg with assistant headteacher Amy Brown. Picture: Tom Barnes

Two men arrested, gun and ‘Rambo’ knife seized at unlicensed music event in Custom House

Two men were arrested at an unlicensed music event in Hoskins Close on Friday, June 26. Picture: Google

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Premier League: Newcastle 2 West Ham 2

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek (right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal

West Ham boss Moyes ‘cannot plan for next season until safe’

West Ham United manager David Moyes on the touchline during the Premier League match against Chelsea

England reveal squad for first Test against West Indies

Dan Lawrence hits out watched by Keaton Jennings during day one of an England warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl.

Basketball: London Lions to play in Champions League

London Lions players discuss tactics (pic Graham Hodges)

Coronavirus: Recreational cricket cleared to resume on July 11

A player balancing bails onto the stumps