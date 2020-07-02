Search

Moyes in warning for Hammers despite major lift

PUBLISHED: 16:30 02 July 2020

West Ham United manager David Moyes looks on during the Premier League match against Chelsea at the London Stadium

West Ham United manager David Moyes looks on during the Premier League match against Chelsea at the London Stadium

PA Wire/PA Images

David Moyes has warned West Ham the job is far from complete after giving their survival bid a major lift with a 3-2 win over Chelsea in midweek.

A first victory since the Premier League’s restart lifted the Hammers three points clear of the drop zone, after Andriy Yarmolenko’s dramatic last-minute winner at the London Stadium.

But West Ham head to in-form Newcastle on Sunday, before returning to host European hopefuls Burnley on Wednesday, and Moyes said: “Well, one win is not enough. It’s only one win, we have to win more if we are to remain a Premier League club, but picking up wins was going to be hard.

“You all understood the difficulty of our first three games against Wolves, Spurs and Chelsea but this was an outstanding performance and result by our players.” They had to overcome a harsh video assistant referee decision, which ruled out a Tomas Soucek goal for a marginal offside, and a penalty converted by Willian.

Soucek headed an equaliser before the break and Michail Antonio putthe Hammers ahead after the restart, before Willian curled in a free-kick.

Then with a minute to go substitute Yarmolenko, a forgotten man this season through injury, cut inside Antonio Rudiger and smashed the winner home.

Speaking of the VAR incident, Moyes added: “Were we fired up by it? I was! Felt angry at the time. Too many small decisions are going against us and it didn’t feel right at the time.

You may also want to watch:

“I have to say that the boys didn’t let it affect them. We wanted them to play better in the second half than they did in the first and we thought we could do as well and they did.

“Some of the things that have gone against West Ham recently have been really poor but I told the players we had to change our luck.

“I think it was a good performance. The players worked really hard and deserve a huge amount of credit.”

Having completed the double over Chelsea – following a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge back in November – Moyes hopes his men can enjoy more success during a favourable run-in against the likes of fellow strugglers Norwich, Watford and Aston Villa.

“We’re trying to improve our home form, obviously we want to win more away as well, but was it our best performance? I think it was a good performance, we can play better,” he added.

“We’re trying to improve, get better and I think we have between games one, two and three. Tonight we took our chances and that made a big difference.

“Scoring goals makes a big difference and we missed too many of them in the other games that altered the outcome.

“Big credit to the players for the effort they put in. We scored three and maybe we should have had another but VAR says it’s not a goal. But we done a really good job.”

