Search

Advanced search

Moyes: West Ham have to promise less, deliver more

PUBLISHED: 10:53 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:53 17 July 2020

PA Sport

West Ham United manager David Moyes during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London,

West Ham United manager David Moyes during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London,

PA Wire/PA Images

David Moyes has echoed the words of the Archbishop of York as he stressed how he feels the mantra “promise less, deliver more” is relevant to West Ham.

The Hammers are currently 16th in the Premier League on 34 points with three games of the season to go.

Boss Moyes began his second stint in charge at the club when he replaced Manuel Pellegrini in December on an 18-month contract.

Ahead of Friday’s home clash with 17th-placed Watford, the Scot emphasised the focus will not be on forward planning until West Ham know what division they will be in next term.

And he subsequently made reference to a comment made by Archbishop of York John Sentamu to Health Secretary Matt Hancock on the BBC’s Question Time programme in April.

Moyes said: “Of all the things I heard most in lockdown, (one) came from the Archbishop of York, and he said “promise less, deliver more”, and I think that has to be a little bit at West Ham.

“We have to make sure we deliver more. We can’t keep promising that we’re going to finish in high, high positions. We need to build this club.

“We suddenly can’t go from this position to way up the league – I hope we can, but this has got to be something we can do, and we have to be careful we don’t promise too much which we can’t deliver.

“I’m saying we need to continue to build, and hopefully building means getting better. But sometimes you have to promise less and deliver more.”

You may also want to watch:

In Moyes’ first spell as West Ham boss, which saw him guide them to safety in 2017-18, the opening match was against Watford and ended in a 2-0 away defeat.

Moyes says that contest in November 2017, and a particular incident involving Marko Arnautovic, left him thinking he wanted to make them “harder and tougher”.

And he feels there is a perception of West Ham that needs to be changed.

Regarding the November 2017 game, Moyes added: “The biggest memory from that was Marko Arnautovic came off with a sore finger, and I thought, ‘my goodness’.

“I wanted to get away from the West Ham team which is soft and pushovers. I wanted them to make them harder and tougher, because we were in a relegation battle.

“Not only did that show me something, I think it showed Marko Arnautovic something. I think from that day, hopefully we became a better West Ham team.

“(Now at the club) I see a group of committed players. I saw committed players then. But what we need to do overall is there is a cultural change that needs to come at West Ham, through many things that need to be done, on the pitch, off the pitch.

“I think we need to change a lot of how West Ham is seen and I hope in time, given that, we can do that.”

Asked if when he was Everton manager his perception of West Ham had been that they were a little soft at times, Moyes said: “Yes, it was. I think a lot of managers, a lot of people, would still see it that way. We have to have that changed and affected, alter that culture.”

He added: “It’s not the time to talk about making new history, because there’s a big job to do before we’re in that position.

“But let’s see what we can do. We’re going to try to build up, improve, and if we can, make West Ham one of the great clubs in the country again. But we can’t do that if we’re not a Premier League team.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘We traders won’t stand for it’: Shopkeepers protest Green Street social distancing measures

Protesters line Green Street in opposition to measures brought in by Newham Council to allow for safer social distancing along the route. Picture: Seema Sarees

Man found ‘seriously injured’ in Barking Road

A man was found by police suffering a head injury in Barking Road. Picture: Google

Changes to tri-borough backroom scheme OneSource as one council withdraws entirely

Bexley Council is set to withdraw from OneSource by the end of the month. Picture: Google Maps

Ten arrested during raids in Barking, Canning Town and Mile End as police target gangs forcing ‘vulnerable’ people to farm cannabis

The police arrested 10 people in a series of raids across London and Essex targeting organised gangs forcing “vulnerable” people to farm cannabis. Picture: Essex Police

Plaistow teenagers win places to study at Brit School

Myka Defoe and Sarah Carvalho have won places at Brit School. Picture: Tom Barnes

Most Read

‘We traders won’t stand for it’: Shopkeepers protest Green Street social distancing measures

Protesters line Green Street in opposition to measures brought in by Newham Council to allow for safer social distancing along the route. Picture: Seema Sarees

Man found ‘seriously injured’ in Barking Road

A man was found by police suffering a head injury in Barking Road. Picture: Google

Changes to tri-borough backroom scheme OneSource as one council withdraws entirely

Bexley Council is set to withdraw from OneSource by the end of the month. Picture: Google Maps

Ten arrested during raids in Barking, Canning Town and Mile End as police target gangs forcing ‘vulnerable’ people to farm cannabis

The police arrested 10 people in a series of raids across London and Essex targeting organised gangs forcing “vulnerable” people to farm cannabis. Picture: Essex Police

Plaistow teenagers win places to study at Brit School

Myka Defoe and Sarah Carvalho have won places at Brit School. Picture: Tom Barnes

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Moyes: West Ham have to promise less, deliver more

West Ham United manager David Moyes during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London,

England prizes up for grabs in FA Matchday app competition

Players, parents and managers can make and manage match fee payments with the FA Matchday app and PayPal for season 2020/21.

West Ham United reveal 125th anniversary away kit

Mark Noble models the new away kit (pic West Ham United)

Appeal to find missing boy, 16, believed to be in Newham

The police are appealing for help finding missing 16-year-old Enjie Sewell who is believed to be in Newham. Picture: MPS

Mile End women and Custom House man face court after drugs raids across London and Essex

Chelmsford Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears