West Ham ‘in good place’ as Watford pay visit in Premier League survival battle

PUBLISHED: 14:30 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:30 16 July 2020

West Ham boss David Moyes

West Ham boss David Moyes

Archant

West Ham United boss David Moyes said his side are in ‘a good place’ as they prepare to welcome fellow Premier League strugglers Watford to London Stadium on Friday (8pm).

West Ham United's Mark Noble after the Premier League match at Carrow RoadWest Ham United's Mark Noble after the Premier League match at Carrow Road

Michail Antonio’s four-goal haul in a 4-0 win at Norwich left the Hammers six points clear of the relegation zone last Saturday, before Bournemouth and Aston Villa won later fixtures to close the gap back to three points.

And Moyes knows just how important the clash with the Hornets, who sit below his side on goal difference, is as the delayed 2019-20 campaign draws to a conclusion.

He said: “I think we’re in a good place. We’re playing quite well and we’re comfortable with what we’re doing.

“We know the importance of the game. We’ve been here before and if we take points similar to last time we were here, I’ll have no doubt we’ll be a Premier League club.

“A lot of it is to do with mentality. We showed a brilliant mentality against Norwich. We were unlucky against Burnley, but the players really picked themselves back up. To score four goals in the way we did probably gives you an idea of their mentality.

You may also want to watch:

“We’ll try and be as ready and prepared as we can and try and get a good result.”

Another win could ensure the club’s safety with two games to spare, ahead of Wednesday’s trip to in-form Manchester United, if other results go their way.

And Friday night could also see captain Mark Noble make his 500th appearance in claret and blue.

Moyes added: “We’ve got our noses slightly in front and we have to try and stay out in front. We have to everything we can to stay in our position.

“We’ve not done the job yet – far from it – and the players are aware of that. We have to at least win another game, so the most important thing is to try and win the next game and see where that takes you.

“To get 500 games for any club, you have to give him great credit. He’s been a one-club man and served the club incredibly well, still leading the group and playing very well.

“We’ve had some great players here like that, Billy Bonds, Bobby Moore, Trevor Brooking. To get 500 games is a great achievement. He’s showed a great level of commitment. He’s captain, a really important player for us and I think West Ham should consider themselves lucky.”

Friday’s game will be shown live on Sky Sports.

