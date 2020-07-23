Moyes: West Ham deserved point at Old Trafford

West Ham United manager David Moyes speaks to his players during the first half drinks break at Old Trafford PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United boss David Moyes was delighted to secure Premier League safety once and for all after a draw at Manchester United on Wednesday.

In-form Michail Antonio put the Hammers ahead from the penalty spot in first-half injury time, with his 10th goal of the season, and although Mason Greenwood levelled soon after the restart the visitors deserved a share of the spoils.

Moyes said: “I think it would’ve taken a pretty big total for other teams to catch the goal difference and get the points.

“But the maths didn’t make it safe and thankfully the players put in a great job, played really well.

“I think we thoroughly deserved a point.”

Moyes was allowed to leave after leading West Ham to safety during his previous spell at the east London club, but the Scot has a year left on his deal and is optimistic about next season.

“I actually think we were moving in the right direction already,” he added.

“I think we have got some young players, I think we’ve got some good talent, who I believe will improve and get better.

“Hopefully given a little bit of time, we’ll be able to do that.”

West Ham, having moved four points clear of the relegation zone and up to 15th place above Brighton, entertain Aston Villa at London Stadium in their final game of the 2019-20 season on Sunday (4pm).