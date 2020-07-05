Search

West Ham boss Moyes ‘cannot plan for next season until safe’

PUBLISHED: 10:37 05 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:37 05 July 2020

PA Sport

West Ham United manager David Moyes on the touchline during the Premier League match against Chelsea

PA Wire/PA Images

David Moyes admits he cannot begin planning for next season until West Ham have secured their Premier League survival.

The Hammers put some much-needed daylight between themselves and the drop zone with a dramatic 3-2 win over Chelsea in midweek.

But any transfer plans remain on hold as they continue their battle to avoid relegation, with a trip to in-form Newcastle next up on Sunday.

“I’d love to say I was looking forward completely, but I’m not taking my eye off the ball and I’m only looking at the next game,” said Moyes.

“I can’t think any further than how we can pick up the points and win the next two or three games, and then maybe it will give me a chance to look.

“To be honest, I’m not sure we even know when next season is starting, we don’t have confirmation of the date yet.

“So from my point of view the big thing is to focus on what we can do at the moment and make sure we are a Premier League club.

“We need to build on the performance we had against Chelsea, which was a really top performance by the players.

“If we are capable of beating Chelsea we are capable of having a go against most teams. That’s the way I look at it so we will hopefully try and do that.”

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe this week said the relegation battle is “consuming” him, and former Manchester United boss Moyes knows how he feels.

“I don’t disagree,” he added. “But football consumes you. When you are a football manager you’re consumed all the time.

“We all realise we are very fortunate to be in the position we are in – but a lot of the managers work very hard and have to listen to a lot, shift a lot out and use what we think is right.

“It’s a difficult job and obviously being at the bottom of the league, which I’ve been before, it comes with a different pressure.

“But let me tell you, when your team’s at the top and you are expected to win every week it comes with big pressure as well.”

